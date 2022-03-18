Ask Sam Mailbag: Patrick Williams' role, Zach LaVine's future, Tracy McGrady 'What-If' and more

I heard Tracy McGrady on this podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. He said "draft night, I almost got traded for Scottie Pippen. Jerry Krause called my agent and got me up 12 o'clock at night before he draft, had me go to a secret location to take a physical. It was about to go down, but MJ made the call, ‘Yo, if y'all do that, I'm retiring.' So he stopped that real quick."

Sam Smith:

No.

Oh, details. Wasn't that in he Last Dance? Though that would have made it four retirements for Jordan, which would have been cool. I'm guessing based on Scottie's latest literary efforts Michael might have regretted if he did. Though as I say, he didn't.

The secret location physical sure was Krause. That was the 1997 draft with Rick Pitino coming in as Boston coach and the Celtics with the best odds of landing No. 1 pick Tim Duncan. But the lottery balls bounced to No. 3 for Boston and No. 1 for the Spurs. And dynasties switched hands. Luck plays a large part in many of these things. The Bulls, certainly, would not have won that sixth championship in 1998 if they had made that trade for rookies.

The Bulls barely won it, anyway, in 1998 the way they squeezed by Indiana in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and then getting that miracle closing sequence and shot from Jordan in Game 6 to stave off a Game 7 in Salt Lake City. As expected and seen in the Last Dance, the team came apart that summer with Luc Longley, Steve Kerr, Jud Buechler and Pippen opting for lucrative free agent contracts. Phil Jackson was offered an extension to retool, but declined to get his twice delayed sabbatical before returning to coach the Lakers.

Less mentioned in the Dance was during the long lockout before the 1999 season began in early February, Jordan sliced open his right hand on a cigar cutter and probably would not have been able to play even if he hadn't retired. But Krause always remained determined to get his man.

The Bulls made McGrady their prime target of the 2000 free agency Krause planned once Jordan retired. I listened to the podcast, which I usually don't as I know how to read, and McGrady talked about the Bulls airport welcome for him that summer and everything else that did: A video from Oprah asking him to choose Chicago, a welcome at the Cubs game to throw out the first pitch with an advertising airplane flying overhead with a McGrady banner. But McGrady said despite the Bulls' appeal and that of the Miami Heat, he was determined to return home to play in the Orlando area. I'm not sure about that.

Though that only occurred once the Magic's plan failed, which was to add Grant Hill and Duncan. McGrady said the rumor he'd heard was Duncan backed out when then Magic coach Doc Rivers denied his request to allow Duncan's wife to travel to games with him on the team plane. That's been an NBA urban legend for many years. C'mon, no one has stories like the NBA.

Anyway, back to the Pippen trade talk. It happened. But that's the job of an NBA executive. It's what they do. The story always has been Krause wanted to win without Jordan, which stretched it a bit. With contracts expiring the summer of 1998 on an old team and Pippen in full "I'm outta here mode," the Bulls knew there wasn't much time left. Sacrifice one year when they might not win for maybe another run? After all, McGrady is a Hall of Famer.

You can be sure every GM in the league considers these scenarios all the time: How can we improve? I'm sure the Lakers are talking, at least internally, about LeBron trade scenarios. OK, certainly AD.

Wilt and Oscar were traded. Chris Paul is traded every few years. And while Jordan always was complimentary of Pippen, certainly more so than any of his teammates, he was growing concerned with Pippen at the time because Pippen was mad at the Bulls and talking about delaying his surgery so he could have his summer off and rehab during the 1997-98 season. Which he did.

It seems unlikely Jordan would have under those circumstances threatened to retire if Pippen were traded. Anyway, Bulls managing partner Jerry Reinsdorf has been quoted about that many times. He said Krause brought him the proposal, but Reinsdorf said nothing was worth not trying for the sixth title and they would give it another run with the same group.

It was hardly a guaranteed title, and if they had traded for a star in McGrady maybe there never would have been that Tim Floyd/Eddy Curry/Tyson Chandler, et al, era. Maybe Krause was right. That was the five worst years in NBA history.