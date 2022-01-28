Ask Sam Mailbag: Patrick Williams' playoff chances, Bulls' contender status and more

Isaiah Stewart got a harsher punishment for his foolishness which did not lead to anyone getting hurt. What sort of message do you think the league is sending here?

Allen should have been suspended for a large amount of time in my opinion. The fact it fractured Caruso's wrist warrants a significant suspension. It would have been a great example for the league to make here, yet they did not.

The Grayson Allen hit on Caruso was clearly intentional. There are fouls and unfortunate situations that lead to injury, but this does not appear like that situation. The Bucks also are naively protecting Allen too. The one game suspension makes the NBA look bad in regards to care for their players.

Sam Smith:

That things happen. It's certainly unfortunate Caruso suffered that injury, but there was a difference, to me, in that kind of play. By the way, there was no message to be sent that it's some open season on players now. Have you seen any different behavior since? Never has the NBA suspended players to match injuries. That won't happen.

I thought Allen's actions clearly were unnecessary, but I didn't see them as overtly intentional with the intent to injure. I saw that among many Pistons years ago, and several Knicks. I know what that looks like. Perhaps this was reckless. He obviously made a play for the ball first, which could have resulted in something like the injury Patrick Williams suffered on a flagrant foul against New York.

That Allen swung back was unnecessary, but why I suspect the NBA went just one game because it could be interpreted as still trying to prevent the score.

The lack of remorse or apparent concern was doubly frustrating, but some people are jerks.

Dunking always makes you more vulnerable, especially with certain people. I'm not blaming the victim. There are attempts to injure someone, but they generally don't involve someone trying to make a defensive play first.

Allen deserved punishment; it's just that Caruso didn't deserve injury. And the league doesn't need retaliation.

You can be sure before the teams play again in March both coaches and all the players will be warned that week and again that day, and you will see a very quiet game, except from the stands.