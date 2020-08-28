Ask Sam Mailbag: Onyeka Okongwu's fit on the Bulls, trade-down opportunities, coach candidates, and more

Based off the draft order, I'd say Ball has the best chance to drop. Edwards seems like a lock to go number one now, and I don't see Wiseman getting by Golden State and Charlotte. Who do you like for the 4th pick if those 3 are off the board? Online consensus would probably have the Bulls choosing between Avdija, Okongwu, and Hayes. Okungwu might be the best fit as a long term defensive stopper between LaVine and Lauri. Avdija and Hayes could step right in and be contributors on offense, especially moving the ball and creating for others. I'd say the best chance for them to trade down may be with the Knicks who pick at 8 and another pick.

Sam Smith:

Okongwu is an interesting name which hasn't been mentioned much in the usual suspects lineup of Edwards, Wiseman, Ball, Toppin and Avdija. I like Okongwu, but I don't think you can play him with Carter. Though we keep hearing that Carter prefers or is a more natural power forward, I don't see it. He seems more like the Adebayo center type. Which has worked well. So you get beat by the occasional Embiid. I see Carter being untethered this season.

But Okongwu is impressive. He's similar in size to Carter and Adebayo, but physical and powerful. Which is a missing element on the Bulls roster. The Bulls have a lot of talented players. Yes, really. Not so much tough players. Not the cliche of being physical. But watch the most successful players in the playoffs, like Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray. They go hard to the basket, take contact and finish. The Bulls have mostly lacked those types of players at most positions. Okongwu seems like that kind of player, something like a skilled Montrezl Harrell. Maybe you have something there.

Karnisovas says he sees this draft as one in which one team might see a player they like best that others see at 10. The Nuggets, when Karnisovas was there, traded down in the first round in 2014 and 2017 for an extra pick or player. You probably could trade down if the Knicks were interested and get Okongwu at No. 8 and then get another player or the Knicks second first rounder, which is 27. I generally prefer sticking with the most talented player. But with so little competition last season and the age of the top prospects, it's difficult to say who is the most talented. Which is going to louse up those winners/losers in the draft stories done an hour after the picks.