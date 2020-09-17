Ask Sam Mailbag: NBA Coaching Changes and Possible Bulls Candidates

I think either an experienced coach is needed, or an ex-player with assistant coach experience who themselves played for a great coach. Maybe Tim Duncan if he's looking. Or Jeff Van Gundy (those Bulls-Knicks rivalries seem like yesterday but actually were long ago and none of the players probably even know about it, unless they watched some Last Dance). He's annoying, but was a pretty good coach and not a bad analyst. Becky Hammon would also be nice. I know it's unlikely, but it would be nice for the Bulls to be the first team to pull the trigger and hire a woman coach. I think she has enough experience to get the bulls turned around.

My feeling this year is that although a big deal will be made about the draft pick, the coach is the more important decision. We have to get winning again, and players that regressed the last couple years need to rebound. For me, the talent is there so it's about coaching. Having a game plan beyond "get open and shoot a 3." People need to know where to go on the floor, what they should be expecting, what to do in this and that situation, how to adapt to who they are playing against, etc. The coach has to teach them how to do that, especially guys that only played in 3 college games in their lives. Run around until you get open is what you do in 20 min elementary school recess. Can't even talk about defense.

As everything seems to be about the draft or coaching, I'm curious if you think that the Bulls will settle on their new coach before or after the draft. Will the coaching decision depend on who they draft or vice versa? Or will it just be made when it's made?

Sam Smith:

I don't put as much value in the coaching as many do, though there is a difference when the coach is very good or very bad, your Phil Jackson versus Tim Floyd, for example. Most are similar in that they rise and fall with the level of talent. The problem is it's very difficult to identify just who will have so much impact. It's nice to hire a pioneer, but for now you'd have to consider Hammon in that core of assistants about whom you can't know until you see them with a team. So I don't claim to know, either. Sometimes I know with an assistant whom I've watched a long time, like Thibodeau. I haven't as much lately with so many going with the Church of the Three Ball, which isn't a denomination for me.

Van Gundy has loads of experience and obviously is smart and generous in the community. But other than inheriting a tough Knicks team, he's got some worrisome warts, having walked away from the Knicks 20 games into a season apparently burned out and then with the Rockets seeing his team knocked out every season they made the playoffs in the first round, losing a seventh game at home and a seventh game on the road by 40 points. Same basically first round and out thing with Billy Donovan. Rumors have the Rockets again interested in Jeff, who lives in Houston and I think actually would be a good fit for someone to talk some fundamental sense into James Harden.

The Bulls have begun to prepare for their two weeks of training camp like activities to somewhat assuage the NBA's guilt for diminishing the franchise among the eight not invited to Orlando. Doesn't seem like they'll have the coach for that. Are the Bulls waiting for Denver to be eliminated for former Nuggets executive Arturas Karnisovas to reach into familiar territory? It seems for now Jim Boylen's top assistant, Chris Fleming, will run the camp, which apparently will have some intrasquad scrimmages next week. Fleming also is a Bulls candidate and is close to Karnisovas, having been a successful international coach and recruited to Denver by Karnisovas. By the way, I know Duncan hates cold weather. I got Thibodeau right when I advocated for him. Didn't do as well with Bill Cartwright.

Selecting the right coach is a lot more difficult than the right player. Take the last five COY winners. Nurse this year after replacing Dwane Casey the year he won COY? Who saw that one? Mike Budenholzer in 2019 and then two playoff debacles with the MVP and winningest team. Before him Casey, whom Toronto didn't see as a B to C guy after a 59-win season. Last season his Pistons were a half game from the East's worst record. The winner prior to Casey was leave-before-being fired Mike D'Antoni and Steve Kerr, the latter who hadn't even coached his kids' teams. It's a tough call. I don't envy Karnisovas except probably for his accent and that he speaks six languages better than I do, including English.