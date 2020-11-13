Ask Sam Mailbag: More NBA Draft questions, trade proposals, and thoughts on the late Tommy Heinsohn

Sam Smith:

Probably not for Billy Donovan. You figure when many of us have those nightmares of forgetting our homework or being locked out without shorts (is that just me?), Billy probably has them of Westbrook flying up court oblivious to the play, his teammates, the time, the score and perhaps the city he's in. It's draft, trade and free agency time. It's not June/July, but it's a November to Remember (of coming up with scenarios).

One of the most popular of late is the destruction of the Rockets with the departures of the coach, GM, and now supposedly a ready-to-go Harden and Westbrook. I can see Harden to Philadelphia as Daryl Morey is always about the next big thing. Harden might see the East as a way finally to get to the Finals. At least as a starter. And Morey figures to recruit—no matter what he's said—the guy whom he rode for years and his one truly great trade. I can see the 76ers even giving up Embiid, who the Rockets could persuade themselves they could rebuild around. Of course, Harden needs shooters, so Ben Simmons isn't exactly perfect. I look for plenty to come from the 76ers. Though I digress again. Right, Westbrook. Run away as fast as you can. Everyone who always couldn't be traded generally is in the NBA. But at 32 years old with three or four knee surgeries, three years left at more than $40 million a year and perhaps the most uncoachable, out of control game in the NBA with a poor shot, you'd basically be sentencing your team to mediocre for years by trading for Westbrook. So, of course, he only makes sense for the Knicks. Nah, I can't see the preparation minded Thibs buying into that. I wouldn't be surprised about an eventual Bulls makeover since the new management team has made clear in moving on from most everyone connected with prior management that they're not wedded to anyone on the roster. Though they'd probably have to see them at play first. Draw a diagonal slash through a picture of Westbrook.