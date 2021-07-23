Ask Sam Mailbag: free agency targets, Bulls draft prospects, and more

Sam Smith:

It's becoming the usual suspects, I agree. Though after watching some USA Basketball lately I have a plan. I don't think it's wise to get in a bidding war to overpay Ball or Schroder, and the latest rumor has Schroder in sign and trades for him to get his money and the Lakers to get a point guard they actually like. Plus, for the Bulls trying to get into a big free agency position at more than $20 million would require basically gutting almost the entire roster. The Bulls are not in position to bid for your trio, though as I always warn: Don't be fooled by a player who makes a shot when everyone is watching. Back to the point. I think it's also best for the Bulls to go the sign-and-trade route with Markkanen, who seems the most likely player to be of interest to another team and worth paying. He still could end up making the team look like it lost the deal, but if you improve you cannot get caught up in what it does for the other team. I'd try to make a sign-and-trade deal with Minnesota for Ricky Rubio, who is out of favor in Minnesota. I liked what I saw of him in the USA game with Spain. He's hardly the ultimate answer, but he's certainly a pass first player, which the Bulls need, who can handle pressure and make plays and a good defender. He's a better shooter, if still not very good, and has one year left on his deal. I like that because it also allows the Bulls to be patient over the next year as players—point guards—become more available on trade, or because a team drafted someone they like better.



There are all sorts of possibilities. So the Bulls get a point guard without having to scrap their roster and depth strength. Then use the taxpayer exception of about $10 million for Derrick Rose. I finally give in, too. Rose has shown he's not 2011 Derrick Rose, but he is a reliable scorer and closer. He can come off the bench, get in 65 to 70 games to keep him healthy and finish games, if needed. Let Rubio start and play 24 minutes and then play Rose and you can add in Coby White and LaVine, who are at least competent playmakers. Plus, Thad Young and Nikola Vucevic pass well. I believe Rose still wants to finish his career in Chicago. He's made it clear he has no problem coming off the bench. And not having to carry a team should enable him to sustain while he continues to produce. For all the negative media assaults on his play, Rose the last three seasons has averaged mostly coming off the bench 18.0 for Minnesota in 2019, 18.1 for Detroit in 2020 and 14.7 for New York and Detroit in 2021. He played in 70 percent of the games those three seasons and in two of those three seasons shot at least 37 percent on threes, including 41 percent for the Knicks last season. Rose led the Knicks in scoring in the playoffs at 19.4, in assists and in three-point shooting. That seems like a heck of a point guard platoon, and a worthy welcome back homecoming for a team in the current environment that finally seems to have a chance with the right moves.