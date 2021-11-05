Ask Sam Mailbag: DeRozan and LaVine chemistry, early success, and more

Seeing Brad Miller in the stands on Noah's night reminds me of the summer of 2000, when he and Ron Mercer were the two big free agent signings for the Bulls that offseason. Why did the Bulls choose to make the trade for Jalen Rose? I personally was a fan of the move. The Bulls brought in a 29 year old point forward in the peak of his career with skill sets similar to Pippen, offensively. However, I only viewed it being a good fit if the Bulls could've surrounded him with veteran talent. The Bulls certainly give up a lot. Artest and Miller being the two main pieces. Was Artest showing signs of troublesome behavior at the time and why did they feel like they would part ways with a player with so much potential as a starting high-caliber defender. Miller, of course, went on to become an All-Star. I do think that eventually Miller would've produced similar stats on the Bulls had they played him and not Curry. The Bulls may have been better off keeping a core of Curry-Chandler-Artest-Mercer-Crawford with Fizer and Miller off the bench. Ultimately, Jalen Rose didn't bring out the best out of those young guys and himself was moved to Toronto.

Sam Smith:

That's a trade close to my heart because I lobbied for it for months in the newspaper and behind the scenes. It's perhaps also why I have some sympathy for executives when things don't work because they should or could have. It was the right thing to do at the time. This argument that they should know because they have the job is just media laziness. Artest was showing very troubling signs, though we never quite saw the attack on the fans. That was part of my equation. He was going to implode and take someone with him. I never figured an entire franchise. Plus, the Bulls were absolutely committed to Curry and Chandler more than anyone on the roster. Krause's whole future for the team was built around those two, so Miller made no sense going forward. He wasn't going to play ahead of either, and though he made a career for himself he wasn't even drafted. So you didn't know for sure and he had to be in the right situation to succeed. Perhaps it didn't work for the Bulls, but, and I felt badly for that, it almost destroyed the Pacers franchise after a brief success afterward. Jalen was the right guy in talent, if not mentality. Which you never know until he's living in your house. He did have Pippen-like skills and was a better shooter and a guy ready for his own team.

My idea was with Curry and Chandler, the Bulls needed a veteran (Jalen had played well in the playoffs, including a 40-point game, and the Finals), Jalen was 28 and in the prime of his career. And he did have a 50-pointer with the Bulls. But the Bulls infrastructure at the time was a mess with Tim Floyd. Rose saw him as an incompetent head coach and saw the players as unable to compete and basically just decided to get his, averaging about 23 points in almost two seasons and throwing the kid overboard. He isn't a bad character person as we can generally see from TV, and was always generous with the community and media and remains philanthropic. He just didn't want to sacrifice for the Bulls. We discovered he didn't want to play for that Bulls team once he saw what it was like after coming from a Finals team with classy veterans like Reggie Miller and the Davises and playing for Larry Bird. You can't completely blame him, but while I believed it made sense for the Bulls, it unfortunately didn't make sense for Jalen. The problem, as it often is in the world, is people. You never know. Or even what's best for them.