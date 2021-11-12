Ask Sam Mailbag: Coby White's Backcourt Role, Trade Ideas, And More
Sam answers questions about Coby White's role and trade ideas as the Bulls embark on their West Coast road trip.
Mark Kollar:
While the Texas Triangle was always a good trip, these early West Coast trips are always fun and a good barometer. I don't think we ever swept the west Coast swing even in the Horace Grant era but lose one or two games, you're a contender, break even and you're a playoff team, lose them all and you might still make the playoffs if some other teams tank. Have they announced which books the players get?
Sam Smith:
Thanks for recalling the "Grant Glory." They actually swept it [the West coast road trip] once, in 1991, much to my relief as it coincided with the release of the Jordan Rules book. The narrative at the time was as I'd exposed all these internal issues that Scottie Pippen hadn't gotten to yet, the team was destroyed, would never win again and the Chicago Tribune and I were at fault. So subscribe to the Sun-Times. Then the Bulls proceeded to win 14 straight games and sweep that trip as part of a 37-5 start that enabled me to at least come out of my basement.
Billy Donovan hasn't announced the book selections yet, but sources tell me, "the Odyssey" for DeMar DeRozan's quest with his third team, "the Sun Also Rises" for Lonzo as the lead son, "Moby Dick" for Nikola Vucevic because for no great reason I call him Ishmael. And for perhaps a group bench read, the "Sound and the Fury." Though as the Bulls reach Los Angeles this weekend they may be better off consulting Phil Jackson.
Steve Price:
After watching the past couple of games I'm really impressed with AK's vision in building the team. Lonzo's court vision is truly impressive and the multiple offensive weapons and energy are fun to watch. Alex Caruso made a comment about running plays for Zach, DeMar and Vucevic, so I'm wondering how much of what the Bulls run is intended to get a specific player a shot and how much flows naturally from the development of a given play. Also, any idea on how much the trade for Vuc last year figured into the sales pitch for DeRozan and Ball, hopefully demonstrating a commitment to winning?
Sam Smith:
Like with most everything in life and basketball, finances play a big part. So also credit the Bulls for spending since Arturas apparently didn't use his own money. But Karnisovas was shrewd in analyzing need and team-building, and searching for and acquiring the appropriate pieces. It helped a lot, obviously, that there was a good chance for competitiveness. Which is why it was shortsighted by many who suggested last season the Vucevic trade was a loser because the Bulls did poorly afterward. I'm sure they've all apologized somewhere. Ball was excommunicated from New Orleans for reasons I still don't fully understand even though they continue to say he didn't fit. At 1-11 I guess I can see why. DeRozan admits he seriously considered a return home to Los Angeles, but without Zach and Vucevic in Chicago he could have taken less to prop up LeBron. Nevertheless, all that matters is the final result. You are who you acquire?
As for the structure, it's been very good. Billy calls a lot of actions, but as he's mentioned a few times you cannot game plan turnovers and transition. You can acquire players who promote that, as the Bulls did with Caruso and Ball. And [Javonte] Green and [Derrick] Jones Jr. Then it's up to them. You hear the football Bears talk about turnovers regarding their defense that was very good a few years back. Now they want to also, but they don't so much. It's also why I like the makeup of the roster now.
Billy actually does a lot of little things that remind me of Phil Jackson. Billy's done a good job integrating DeRozan with the reserves to give them leadership and stability and a scoring option, and thus not force a LaVine/DeRozan choice. Jackson did that with Scottie Pippen, who led the reserve units. Jackson also used to take his timeouts after fouls after an opponent shot his first free throw, which I've noticed Donovan doing for that so called "freeze." Save a point here and there. They all count. Still no confirmation on the meditation or practicing in the dark without a ball.
Bambi Choy:
You mentioned Brad Sellers was 30 years before his time, which is interesting because I was just thinking we should consider Bol Bol if Denver ever gives up on him. Denver doesn't seem very high on this kid and he'd be a good fit for the Bulls. We clearly need size and more rim protection. Plus this kid is a great shooter even from beyond the arc and mobile enough to even play alongside Vucevic. The best part is you don't have to break the bank or give up much for him so there's not much risk.
Sam Smith:
I believe they have as he's played about 10 minutes this season and didn't even the other night when Nikola Jokic was out suspended. By the way, good for Jokic. There's not much dirty in the NBA these days, but when there is it's often with one of those Morris guys. It reminded me of the cheap shot James Posey foul in the playoffs against Kirk Hinrich in 2006, running cross court to body check him. One reason we loved Kirk was he drove those Miami players nuts even pre-LeBron. LeBron used to whine how Kirk held him all the time. I know, a king! I would not have suspended Jokic for the retaliation since the initial attack was obvious. It was not unlike when Robert Horry ambushed Steve Nash in the playoffs and got the best Suns guys out of the game and the NBA got the suspensions wrong and cost the Suns a title. The harshest penalty has to go to the instigator.
Oh yeah, Bol Bol. Way too skinny. Those big, weak guys can't play in the NBA. For all the abuse Sellers took, he was the leading rebounder in the Big 10. But he was another victim of the basketball big lie, that you say something often enough it's believed. Like Toni Kukoc couldn't defend. Kukoc with his size was the guy in Europe who they'd switch to stop a hot scorer. Sellers played similarly, but it was decided he didn't look like it. Bol Bol doesn't and isn't. But your suggestion generically is the one I get most often now: Get us a power forward! I don't necessarily agree. I'm not sure Donovan does either the way he's played. You could see he was uncomfortable last season trying to play Daniel Theis with Vucevic. Donovan's system, which I like a lot, emphasizes speed and transition, aggressive defensive play to create steals and deflections. Yes, perhaps you can find the right stretch four who is athletic and can run the floor and play aggressively, but those guys aren't usually very big, either. The bigger fours like to post up and get in the way of Vucevic, who also needs some room. Unfortunately as he's getting his offense going, he's out for now. But all along he has passed and made plays well not being crowded.
Playing the smaller "power" forwards like Green and Jones gives the Bulls those guys who are quick to get the extra shots on the offensive boards, and get in the lanes for steals and disruption. The Bulls' defense is top five. Sure, you lose some of that with that issue of rim protection and size. But few teams post big men—Vucevic is about seven feet tall and can stay in front enough—and it seems to me the scattered game is more effective than adding a power player. If Anthony Davis becomes available, OK, but if it's reserve types, it seems better the way it is.
Fred Robinson:
Dammit! Just when Nikola Vucevic starts to show a semblance of consistent play offensively, he reportedly tests positive for COVID-19. Was this the reason we saw an Alize Johnson sighting against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night? The real downside is the fact that this team was starting to jell rotation-wise. An issue in even the best of times, the Bulls routinely have had a rough time on their yearly West Coast trip. This is a major blow to a team with little or no legitimate backup scoring size at the center position.
Sam Smith:
I was more in the camp who wasn't so concerned about Vucevic's offense because, well, it was like eight games into a six-month season. And he really was facing more of an adjustment than anyone on the roster. Zach has played similarly and so has DeRozan. DeRozan has been the most interesting in the sense that the mid range two-point shot isn't much encouraged around the NBA anymore, so he just goes there, seeks out a comfortable spot and shoots knowing most teams defend for the three. He's more scoring-oriented than defense and facilitating, not that he ignores either. But he seemingly can find his space anywhere. Similarly, Zach is probing and maneuvering and other than cutting down—but not eliminating—his occasional isolation forays, he's playing the same. Both those guys get ball screens and make plays. Vucevic has had the ball taken out of his hands for the first time in years. Instead of being able to set, perhaps even re-post or pop out and square up, in the early part of the season he was getting the ball at the end of actions with the message to shoot. He seemed to be going quickly to accommodate the pass or play. The Bulls adjusted a bit to give him more post ups with space while he hasn't squeezed off shots as quickly. So it was coming.
Donovan said Alize Johnson was a matchup solution for the Mavericks on a few rotations, but we'll obviously see him more now. Plus it looks like it's Marko time with Simonovic joining the trip. As they all say, injuries (and absences) are part of the NBA. Warriors without Klay, Clippers without Kawhi, and Lakers maybe without LeBron. I believe it will be a winning trip.
Brodie Larsh:
Any chance the Bulls (eventually) look for Coby White to start over Javonte Green with Patrick Williams out? Seems like an overwhelming amount of offense if he was starting with Lonzo, Zach, Demar and Vooch.
Sam Smith:
I doubt it as that's an underwhelming amount of defense with presumably DeRozan inside. Or Zach, whose left thumb doesn't also need that. No, Coby when he apparently returns on this Western Conference trip seems committed to a reserve role and at a perfect time. Ball and LaVine have established themselves as a top starting backcourt. There's no question that Coby might feel that he should be a starter. Sure, he'll think that and it's fine as every player does. But he really seems like a player committed to team, which has been an excellent factor with this group.
Every coach says they have good, team-oriented guys. Billy says it all the time. It seems to be accurate. We've discussed since Coby came that he looks like an ideal sixth man, a Lou Williams-type. Now he gets to play that role. It should fit him and the Bulls well.
Lester Burgher:
I'm an avid Chicago Bulls fan and fantasy sports guy, and when I see the Bulls playing a PG at PF (although he's fun to watch), I wonder if they could put together a deal for Brandon Clarke, who seems to be a forgotten man in Memphis. It seems he would fill a massive hole in the Bulls rotation, and likely wouldn't cost more than some depth.
Sam Smith:
Now that's an interesting name I hadn't heard much. Though he's another about 6-foot-7, maybe 6-foot-8. The conundrum with this argument is how well Draymond Green works at maybe 6-6. Clarke looked great as a rookie and seemed a big part of their future, but lost out with Jaren Jackson finally healthy and their fondness for Kyle Anderson. And then Clarke stopped shooting threes, which never was a big strength. He's played more lately even coming off the bench first and had 20 in a win over Minnesota this week. I'd suspect a lot of teams around the league are taking a look at what's going on there.
Jeff Lichtenstein:
Why are Lonzo's assist numbers down? He passes beautifully, plays hard and you can see how much better he makes the Bulls. His defense and 1.6 steals per game is huge. Some of it I think is that there are so many ball handlers on this team. Still 4.5 assists is a low statistical number for any point guard.
Sam Smith:
Well, he does lead the team, but true at just 4.5. But it's a credit to him and the Bulls that he gets those hockey assists, the assist to set up the assist to set up the assist? The Bulls have five players averaging between 3.6 and 4.5 assists, a rarity that speaks well to what every coach talks about: Move the ball! Yes, they do. Which is what they are supposed to do. It's also why it's good to have so many players who are wealthy. They don't have to worry as much about the next contract and stats justification as much as the next win.
It's always why it's really so difficult to build in the draft. Sure, you get LeBron and everyone knows he's better. You think they believe Cade Cunningham or Anthony Edwards or DeAndre Ayton or Ben Simmons is better than they are and deserve more shots? Or even Zion is so much better than they are?
Ateeq Ahmed:
Ayo keeps impressing. I can't wait for that backcourt combo of him and Coby off the bench. People are saying they will be weak, defensively. I think we have good defenders on the bench mob that can carry some of that weight. I never saw Dame/CJ, Wall/Beal and other duos play much defense either and they are starters. I really hope the Bulls don't trade Coby.
Sam Smith:
Coby comes to me in emails often as the player-we-most-want-out-to-get-a-power-forward. Nothing against Coby, my email consensus has been the Bulls are a power forward away from seven titles. Or at least the second round of the playoffs. With Arturas, anything, obviously, is possible as he's surprised us for about a year now, but I think Coby actually fits. Imagine that. As cuddly as the new Bench Mob has been, if not always to opponents, there's a help wanted ad for instant offense that's about 6-5 with a welcoming smile and a former full hairstyle.
There is a conundrum with Ayo. I believe he'll be better on the ball, which is what he was accustomed to in college. But it seems unlikely with Caruso and Ball unless there are injuries or absences. I think Ayo will be able to handle himself defensively, if not immediately. I don't see Coby with the late start being worth enough to anyone to sacrifice a starting-level big man. He'll help the Bulls and I expect him to remain. Plus, did I mention I like the smaller and active guys. Look, if you can't get 6-foot-10 and mobile, is the best defensive rating in the East so bad? Last I looked, it seemed like P.J. Tucker was playing power forward for a Miami team some are saying could be in the Finals. Next to a 6-foot-9 center.
Tom Plonowski:
I don't like the moves Arturas Karnisovas has made. I was not a fan of the trade the Bulls made when they dealt Wendell Carter Jr. and the pick for Vucevic, initially. I thought it was too much young talent to deal. Though I see why they did it, thinking win-now mode. Would I have done it if I was Arturas? Probably not. I like youth movements, the Bulls have had plenty. Some successful, others not so much. Much like I didn't like the salary dump for Markkanen, I get it, the Bulls making the choice to do so at the time but still I thought the Bulls should've gotten a better veteran player. I still think the duo of Carter-Markkanen would've had some great potential. The draft pick for Williams was a poor choice, the Bulls I thought should've looked into trading that selection either down or for a veteran starter.
The deal for DeRozan I felt differently, knowing the pick wouldn't be a lottery pick they'd be giving up most likely. I do think that DeRozan is the best Bull since Jimmy Butler post-Rose injury. I really don't like Zach LaVine. Sure he's a scorer, a pure one when he has his stroke. He doesn't defend too well. He doesn't make his teammates better, in my opinion. He couldn't lead a young talented team for a few years, what makes you think he will lead veteran ball players that were former All-Stars? I think the Bulls are banking on winning this year and next year. The Bulls are without some young talent in White and Williams. But I'm still under the impression that even so, this team will not get into the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sam Smith:
Way to put a downer on moving into first place in the Eastern Conference with wins over superstars Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Of course, I don't agree. I believe Karnisovas is the favorite for Executive of the Year and that finally—the Bulls had bad luck with draft picks and if they had Luka or Ja we'd probably think differently—the team is back to being competitive and looking at this year and the next is fine. It didn't appear like they were looking at much at all before. Maybe they don't get to the conference finals, which is a heck of a long way from worst record in the league the last four years in one season.
Still, some league analysts now have the Bulls (Richard Jefferson now is on the "could be in the Finals train") for real even if the extent of most of their analysis is the last game they saw. The U.S. is said to be great because of its divergence of opinion. I suppose that goes for basketball, too, if sometimes we don't fully understand the other side.
Jerry Becker:
Ayo is coming along well, earning his rotation minutes. With the Bulls having too many guards and assuming Coby White is coming back soon shooting 38-40% from 3-point range. What about the Bulls trading Coby, P-Will, and the Blazers 1st Pick (+salary fillers) for Harrison Barnes, who would address the Bulls need at SF to have a bigger wing and 3-point shooting. Yes, I know we all like P-Will and his upside potential but for the start of this season he didn't flash his potential like a Scottie Barnes. Do we really have the next three seasons to hope for Williams' development with Vooch and DeRozan?
Sam Smith:
Well, that was a short return for Coby. No one has much value being out unless you are going for a complete rebuild. Given that the Sacramento Kings have done that most of the last two decades and now appear to be somewhat competitive, I doubt they are interested in trading their high scorer who also makes about $21 million, which would necessitate the Bulls adding some high priced talent to any rookie contracts. Anyway, I thought power forward was the problem. Don't we still like DeRozan?
Raj Sheth:
I read an interesting suggestion that the Bulls should trade for Sabonis.
Sam Smith:
Was that with the suggestion that they should also trade for Durant, Luka and Embiid?
Brady Lash:
I'm sure you've gotten asked about Marvin Bagley a lot this week. I can't imagine there's much legitimate interest. DJJ for Bagley works financially, but it seemed like AKME has coveted DJJ for awhile. Any trade involving Pat or Coby for Bagley seems absolutely ridiculous to me. Bagley wouldn't be a bad fit with the second unit, but way out of place as a starter, even temporarily.
Sam Smith:
Bagley is a regular question since he also has fallen out of favor, and probably would come cheaply. But the Bulls if the profile is as I understand it need a physical power forward who also can step out and shoot. There are probably some internal issues we don't know about, but the way Bagley plays makes him more of a backup center type in this NBA. The Bulls are OK there, but perhaps more significantly as a former No. 2 lottery pick he probably sees himself more than a backup center behind an All-Star. The Bulls chemistry is awfully good to be taking many chances. That's right, don't call DeMarcus Cousins, either.
Leon Paz:
Ayo's footprints on games is evident and I love the energy and speed he brings. What do you see as a ceiling for Ayo. What past or present NBA player has a comparable game?
Sam Smith:
Given he's about 6-foot-5, I'm hoping his ceiling at home is at least 6-foot-6. Not that ceiling? The upside comparison I like that's made with Ayo is Jrue Holiday, good defender and tough guy who isn't a great shot maker. Ayo is more an all-around type like a better version of E'Twaun Moore. A guy around a few years ago who draws some comparisons is Devin Harris, a poor shooting, good defending big guard who had a 15-year career, made an All-Star team and once averaged 20 points in a season. I'm sure that would please the Bulls.
Tom Reedy:
I feel like Patrick Williams' absence as the season goes on will be much more noticeable. He's one of the teams best defenders, and their best wing defender, could knock down the open 3-point shot, and I think he would've eventually addressed the Bulls rebounding issues. Now that he's out for the year, do you see the Bulls making a move at or before the trade deadline? If so, my short list consists of Bagley, Kyle Anderson, and Robert Covington.
Sam Smith:
We like Williams' potential, but he was going to have to up his game to play the way the Bulls have since his injury. He could return for the playoffs, and he has the ability, but his lack of activity and rebounding at times had been alarming. It will be interesting to see how he plays upon his return watching the speed the Bulls try to play with. Bagley, check. Anderson, a regular for them who seems to have knocked out Clarke, whom I did like better. Anderson is too slow motion for me. Covington has bounced around a lot, but made a nice career for himself undrafted out of Proviso West. He's a worker and a defender who can make a three, but also about 6-foot-7, and the Bulls have those guys.
Covington's interesting in the sense you get the feeling something big is coming in Portland with Lillard looking like he has aged five years since last season, and he has been asked to do a lot and play a lot the last six or seven years with little to show. And he's not very big. They're off to a poor start, there's an internal investigation, and I assume the 76ers believe they might take a package with Ben Simmons. So who knows what happens there.
Matt Ramseyer:
I write you to make my official apologies to DeMar DeRozan.
When he played for the Raptors and the Spurs, I had indifference for him, and for me he was just a selfish player, unable to let his team to the victory. As many, I was not convinced by his arrival to Chicago by his association with Vucevic, Zach and the others. Now that he plays now for our beloved Chicago Bulls, my opinion has totally changed about DeRozan. I was wrong, and even if we are only in November, DeRozan has won my respect. He scores when needed, and plays the right way. Plus, he even tries to help on defense. Great job from the GM, and sorry, DeMar.
Sam Smith:
DeMar finally can relax and smile. I can't tell you how many times during training camp I overheard him saying, "Why does Mat Ramseyer feel that way about me?"
