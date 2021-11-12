Ask Sam Mailbag: Coby White's Backcourt Role, Trade Ideas, And More

You mentioned Brad Sellers was 30 years before his time, which is interesting because I was just thinking we should consider Bol Bol if Denver ever gives up on him. Denver doesn't seem very high on this kid and he'd be a good fit for the Bulls. We clearly need size and more rim protection. Plus this kid is a great shooter even from beyond the arc and mobile enough to even play alongside Vucevic. The best part is you don't have to break the bank or give up much for him so there's not much risk.

Sam Smith:

I believe they have as he's played about 10 minutes this season and didn't even the other night when Nikola Jokic was out suspended. By the way, good for Jokic. There's not much dirty in the NBA these days, but when there is it's often with one of those Morris guys. It reminded me of the cheap shot James Posey foul in the playoffs against Kirk Hinrich in 2006, running cross court to body check him. One reason we loved Kirk was he drove those Miami players nuts even pre-LeBron. LeBron used to whine how Kirk held him all the time. I know, a king! I would not have suspended Jokic for the retaliation since the initial attack was obvious. It was not unlike when Robert Horry ambushed Steve Nash in the playoffs and got the best Suns guys out of the game and the NBA got the suspensions wrong and cost the Suns a title. The harshest penalty has to go to the instigator.

Oh yeah, Bol Bol. Way too skinny. Those big, weak guys can't play in the NBA. For all the abuse Sellers took, he was the leading rebounder in the Big 10. But he was another victim of the basketball big lie, that you say something often enough it's believed. Like Toni Kukoc couldn't defend. Kukoc with his size was the guy in Europe who they'd switch to stop a hot scorer. Sellers played similarly, but it was decided he didn't look like it. Bol Bol doesn't and isn't. But your suggestion generically is the one I get most often now: Get us a power forward! I don't necessarily agree. I'm not sure Donovan does either the way he's played. You could see he was uncomfortable last season trying to play Daniel Theis with Vucevic. Donovan's system, which I like a lot, emphasizes speed and transition, aggressive defensive play to create steals and deflections. Yes, perhaps you can find the right stretch four who is athletic and can run the floor and play aggressively, but those guys aren't usually very big, either. The bigger fours like to post up and get in the way of Vucevic, who also needs some room. Unfortunately as he's getting his offense going, he's out for now. But all along he has passed and made plays well not being crowded.

Playing the smaller "power" forwards like Green and Jones gives the Bulls those guys who are quick to get the extra shots on the offensive boards, and get in the lanes for steals and disruption. The Bulls' defense is top five. Sure, you lose some of that with that issue of rim protection and size. But few teams post big men—Vucevic is about seven feet tall and can stay in front enough—and it seems to me the scattered game is more effective than adding a power player. If Anthony Davis becomes available, OK, but if it's reserve types, it seems better the way it is.