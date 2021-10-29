Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls season predictions, Coby White, trade targets, and more

Pundits are saying that the Bulls will be tested during the next 14 games and we will see if they are true contenders. Like the Bulls are a fluke. Eye test says otherwise. I'm thinking, these teams are gearing up to take out the undefeated team and I would relish that! Bring your best, it will make us better! I have a funny feeling that the bulls will do better than 500 in that stretch. Thoughts?

Sam Smith:

You should always know with sports and political writers (and alleged experts) they never know what is going to happen, but can tell you why after it happens. I used to say when people asked me a prediction that if I knew I'd live in Vegas. Now that you only need a phone to lose your rent money, maybe it's time to figure out cryptocurrency.

One of my frequent questions this preseason to players was why the Bulls were being disrespected, at least so I could relate on the player level. The Bulls generally were graded as a .500 team because, well, they weren't good before. So they added some better players, so maybe they'd be a little better, the thinking went. But generally the way predictions work is based more on what happened before, whether it's relevant or not, than what will occur. Yes, that prediction blind spot. There'll start to be explanations about Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving and LeBron being the latest teammate to hate playing with Russell Westbrook. But the Western Conference really is worse than the East, which is difficult for experts to accept, and the field has been vastly leveled because of various levels of angst, anger and apathy. That all being a long explanation to—and we have to have a disclaimer here with Zach's finger injury—that the Bulls start was no fluke, especially because they were way superior to those first four teams, and I believe the Bulls will be above .500 after that Western trip next month. Hey, have you seen the Lakers, Clippers, Trailblazers and Nuggets. So it's 4-1 now with a few inches away from 5-0 at the buzzer. I believe I wrote in preseason the Bulls could be about 14-6 the first 20. That's still not that unreasonable assuming LaVine is able to play. What's most clear after a whole 10 days is the favorites have come back to the pack (not gifting free throws so frequently to crying All-Stars should help) and this season will be as unpredictable as perhaps any since the dystopia of the two seasons after Michael Jordan first left the NBA. Knicks and Rockets '94, hide your eyes.