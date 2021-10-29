Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls season predictions, Coby White, trade targets, and more
Sam answers your questions and thoughts after Chicago goes 4-1 through their first five games.
Enrique DeAnda:
Pundits are saying that the Bulls will be tested during the next 14 games and we will see if they are true contenders. Like the Bulls are a fluke. Eye test says otherwise. I'm thinking, these teams are gearing up to take out the undefeated team and I would relish that! Bring your best, it will make us better! I have a funny feeling that the bulls will do better than 500 in that stretch. Thoughts?
Sam Smith:
You should always know with sports and political writers (and alleged experts) they never know what is going to happen, but can tell you why after it happens. I used to say when people asked me a prediction that if I knew I'd live in Vegas. Now that you only need a phone to lose your rent money, maybe it's time to figure out cryptocurrency.
One of my frequent questions this preseason to players was why the Bulls were being disrespected, at least so I could relate on the player level. The Bulls generally were graded as a .500 team because, well, they weren't good before. So they added some better players, so maybe they'd be a little better, the thinking went. But generally the way predictions work is based more on what happened before, whether it's relevant or not, than what will occur. Yes, that prediction blind spot. There'll start to be explanations about Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving and LeBron being the latest teammate to hate playing with Russell Westbrook. But the Western Conference really is worse than the East, which is difficult for experts to accept, and the field has been vastly leveled because of various levels of angst, anger and apathy. That all being a long explanation to—and we have to have a disclaimer here with Zach's finger injury—that the Bulls start was no fluke, especially because they were way superior to those first four teams, and I believe the Bulls will be above .500 after that Western trip next month. Hey, have you seen the Lakers, Clippers, Trailblazers and Nuggets. So it's 4-1 now with a few inches away from 5-0 at the buzzer. I believe I wrote in preseason the Bulls could be about 14-6 the first 20. That's still not that unreasonable assuming LaVine is able to play. What's most clear after a whole 10 days is the favorites have come back to the pack (not gifting free throws so frequently to crying All-Stars should help) and this season will be as unpredictable as perhaps any since the dystopia of the two seasons after Michael Jordan first left the NBA. Knicks and Rockets '94, hide your eyes.
Jake Henry:
After 1 week this my prediction.
- Bucks
- Heat
- Hawks
- Sixers
- Bulls
- Nets
- Hornets
- Knicks
- Wizards 10. Celtics
Maybe Raptors or Cavs go three games under .500 and steal a spot. Wizards and Celtics wont make top four. Any of other eight in any order could. Bucks are top four lock if all the key guys play 70 plus games.
- Utah
- Golden State
- Memphis
- Denver
- Portland
- Phoenix
- Mavericks
- T'Wolves
- Lakers 10. Clippers
Maybe Kings or Spurs steal a spot. Utah my only top 4 lock. Memphis and Golden State are playing with a different energy than the rest of the league.
Sam Smith:
As I was saying... I had the Bulls in my preseason ranking at No. 4, and haven't been shaken from that. Hey, the Knicks still looked better than we both thought. I don't see the 76ers quite there as this Simmons thing continues. I get management taking a stand and saying if you signed a contract you have an obligation. I endorse that. Still, sabotaging your team cannot be the best plan. Look, there's always something with Kyrie Irving, but watching Harden moan about not getting foul calls and befouling the game as he has for the last decade with the curious partnership of the league and the officials has been worth almost watching instead of Orlando. The end of rewarding Harden for flailing into someone as if it's actually basketball has been the highlight of the season so far. It basically began in the Olympics when primarily Lillard and Tatum began throwing themselves into defenders and the officials would just stare at them. Again, international basketball comes to give the NBA a better idea. The Warriors look like the real surprise because they look really good without Thompson. Hey, how ‘bout that Ja Morant. I give the Bulls that. In that draft, I recall them saying privately they hoped to get No. 2 and not have to take Zion Williamson, which everyone would. The Hornets have been a surprise to me, but as with the Bulls, they have a Ball. Atlanta appears more shaky to me, but just that you have the LA teams, Celtics and Nets where they are also suggests a whole new world. Makes for a much more interesting regular season as well. Good for us and League Pass. Hey, when are the Kings and Timberwolves on?
Tom Plonoski:
Do the Bulls consider Meyers Leonard? Seeing how the Bulls were almost without Vucevic due to illness against the Raptors a few nights ago. The Bulls do not have another seven footer other than Vucevic. Would it help to have another big man on the roster such as Leonard, whom prior suspension last season has but up decent numbers off the bench for some time.
Sam Smith:
I hadn't thought about him, but, interestingly, I received several emails this week (I'm still hoping for some actual letters like back in the newspaper days) about Leonard. Principally since the Bulls basically hadn't played Tony Bradley until a few minutes Thursday. Billy Donovan likes the small lineups, and I'm not particularly opposed. Miami plays as small or smaller and has been as good as any to start the season. The Warriors, too. I've generally preferred the preseason lineup with Javonte Green starting because it's produced more turnovers and deflections and the kind of stuff the Bulls have done well to offset the lack of height and which plays to Donovan's desire for transition and pace. Patrick Williams isn't as adept playing that way, and as I've mentioned previously I believe he could benefit offensively playing more with the less offensive reserves until Coby White's return. I've never been much of a fan of Leonard's because I saw him somewhat immobile and awkward and would slow the team too much. Actually, I watched him some at Illinois and couldn't believe he was a lottery pick. Though I often say that about players from Illinois. But I'd be willing to take a chance at some point if only to make a statement about this recent societal practice of trying to deny people a livelihood because of something they said. He said it apparently in a live stream in a video game. Seriously, who that could be offended was watching that? It apparently was anti-Semitic, and while I'm not in favor of such language being Jewish, Leonard certainly has been contrite. And beyond that I've heard much worse on the court in the NBA. Yes, I know words have meaning and consequences and all that, but let a guy apologize and go to work. You don't need to try to ruin someone's life. Though I'd pass on his NBA abilities.
Rodrigo Pahati:
I read in your last week's mailbag about possibly bringing PDub off the bench to help his development and not a demotion. I have been thinking about that since Summer League as I could not see a way PDub's offensive development continue with what he showed in the Summer League and keep an upward trajectory in the regular season when he would be the 5th option with the starters. I posed this contrary thought to a podcast team. They basically mocked me and said if you have a Ferrari, why would you leave it in the garage as you gotta drive it. Talk about closed minded and chasing away listeners. Coming off the bench is an important role. Red Auerbach did it with Hondo Havlicek through the 60s and 70s. To this day, Hondo is the only non-starter to make All NBA. McHale won back-to-back 6th man of the year awards in the early 80s which helped his development into a legendary Hall of Fame career. Manu Ginobili at first did not like coming off the bench but realized the importance of that role. Plus he got the same minutes as starters and finished games with them. Not bad company which leaves me to my last example of James Harden. He came off the bench exclusively for OKC early in his career to give scoring punch to the second unit, provide roster balance, and finished a lot of games forming the big three of Durant, Westbrook, and Harden. He developed well into huge contracts and one of the most lethal offensive players in the game today. I am not saying PDub will develop into these players but will have more opportunity to develop his offensive game off the bench as a continuation of the development we saw the team wanting him to take a more aggressive and play making role in the summer league. The Bulls need front court players and shooters to stretch the floor for their athletic wings and slashers. If Markkenen only could had accepted that role. I understand he thinks himself of a starter and wanted starting money and good for him finding that at Cleveland, but he would had been nice coming off the bench as that stretch 4. I read Donovan tried to convince Markkenen of the bench role but he wanted and needed to go. The best laid plans of mice and men. C'est la vie mon ami.
Sam Smith:
That is life, my friend. I've been watching Lauri and you're correct. Heck, he's even been playing through contact. But such is life because he'd been dealt a bad hand with the Bulls with the coaching changes and sometimes a guy can't overcome it. It wasn't completely his fault. I agree, which I guess makes sense since you began by agreeing with me. Though the NBA has an award for sixth man, it's come to be viewed, mostly because of financial ramifications that the teams deserve blame for as well, as a lesser accomplishment. Coming off the bench also with media help has come to be viewed as a demotion. Though everyone says it matters who finishes, if they don't start it matters to them. And teams compound it by not wanting to compensate players as much coming off the bench. So you can't say it's good for the team and to be unselfish and then say they can't pay you as they'd pay a starter. The players aren't stupid. So there probably has to be something of a retaining of this role throughout the organization. Again, money being that root of all evil. Is there something for that in French, too? Perhaps the Bulls could handle this better than others since their veterans, DeRozan and Vucevic, have gotten their big contracts. Maybe bring them off the bench to give Williams company? Nah, maybe not mess with the good thing they have going quite yet. Heck, it's been almost 10 whole days of the NBA.
Ryan Carpel:
We've got to get in the hunt for a power forward. I'd trade Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr. for Marvin Bagley. We don't really need either.
Sam Smith:
Well, the bench scoring suggests they do need White, and sooner than perhaps they expected. There's a good bunch of hustle guys, but even with my Sixth Man candidate Caruso, there's a scoring void. Not sure what's the situation with Jones, who seems far away from the rotation. He's more athlete than scorer, but with Williams' rebounding deficiencies perhaps a try there? Power forward has to be Williams' spot, and I know he's not that big, but he's thick and strong and in this NBA you can play that position effectively that way. Julius Randle is maybe 6-7, 6-8 also.
Bill Kochneff:
I've been out of touch for a while. Not much interest. I thought when Rose was in his prime he was worth the cost of admission all on his own. What I also loved about those Bulls teams of a decade ago was the Bench Mob. And I love the new Bench mob, though it is much different than the past one. Did someone in the front office finally wise up and get real players to come off the bench? I mean, how can anyone not enjoy the hustle that Caruso, Dosunmu, and Green bring to the game?
Sam Smith:
That's another indication of these Bulls; I'm getting mail from many I haven't heard from since the epidemics were only elsewhere. Though Rose was the eye candy and Noah the mouth, the body of that Bulls run had a lot to do with the bench, Kurt Thomas, et al. Rose always has said people never realized how much it meant when Omer Asik was hurt in the 2011 playoffs. Miami had no answer and Rose was convinced with Asik that series goes the other way even if it went in five for Miami. Though with overtime and, I still can't believe that Game 5. Anyway, it looks like an Executive of the Year season for Arturas Karnisovas with the offseason assemblage that was picked at by critics—DeRozan and Lonzo cost too much, who's Alex Caruso?—but now has been helping pick up wins. Donovan has been adept the way he's mingled starters with reserves as well. It helps, as you note, to have reserves to mingle with those starters.
Matt Cooney:
I wonder if there's a snowball's chance that Joakim Noah gets into the Hall of Fame. I know it's a quirky pick, and I'm certainly feeling the flood of Noah waves this week. Point total – no. championships – no, but his utterly unique skill set and accomplishments deserve to be recognized. I guess we can provide all the recognition he needs within the Bulls' community.
Sam Smith:
We'll call it your flood of waves. Make it the Draft Night Hair Hall of Fame, at least. And HOF in our hearts.
Brodie Larsh:
The internet is already cooking up a bunch of trades for Coby White. Most likely because of the emergence of the Caru-show. Do you think it's still a little premature to toss Coby aside? What kind of value does he have around the league?
Sam Smith:
Damed internet! Premature, and that was before LaVine was hurt. Is Coby ready yet? Unfortunately it may not be until December, but he and Caruso are somewhat mutually exclusive. Caruso can dribble and can't score much and Coby, well, he can score and won't have to worry about being that point guard anymore. Like Lech Walesa used to say, "Let Coby be Coby."
Chris Feldman:
I'm stunned Thaddeus Young isn't playing more for San Antonio, as he'd seem to be Pop's kind of player. I saw a suggestion online that Thad might be released from the Spurs at some point and, if so, he could potentially reunite with the Bulls. I'd love to have him back, but is that even allowed? I thought there was a rule that a traded player couldn't return to their previous team for a year if bought out because of how teams used to trade players at the deadline, who would get bought out and then return to their original team right away. Or if the Spurs trade him to another team (i.e., the Kings) that buys him out, does that rule no longer apply as far as the Bulls are concerned, because then the Spurs are the last team he played for?If there were a way to reacquire him, either as a buyout candidate or through trade, do you think he'd be as impactful to this team with its current makeup and style of play as he was to last year's?
Sam Smith:
I've been surprised also that he didn't even crack the rotation, but I've heard Popovich say he loves his young guys and feels invigorated. Those expecting Pop to walk away may be in for a surprise. As for Thad, no he doesn't get to return. Despite how it's going for now—and things change—to close that salary cap loophole when teams used to manipulate players into returns like that, Thad cannot return to the Bulls before next July. Considering it's the last season on his last big contract, I personally doubt he seeks a buyout unless it's for a small amount he can make up resigning elsewhere.
Kieron Smith:
Losing by one point to the Knicks won't help that ‘close' thing get any better though. Billy needs to either have Tony Bradley play more, or suffer losses, it's that simple. And what's up with Alize playing less. He's supposed to be a PF anyway?
Sam Smith:
Well, Donovan did give Bradley a look. But Billy post game ventured a bit into his philosophy from the Rick Pitino school that is speed beats size. Billy likes to play small and quicker (which maybe is why the Vucevic/Theis thing didn't look that good last season), and it has worked pretty well thus far to offset the size deficiency. Like DeRozan said, you can't make (or win) them all. It looks like Donovan would prefer to stay with the speed than perhaps fill a hole here and there with the size.
Dorian Christmas:
Why was the ball not in Zach's hands for the final shot instead of DeRozan?
Sam Smith:
I had no issue with that even if Zach didn't have that bothersome bandage and certainly then everyone clawing at his injured thumb. DeRozan's a closer. He did so in the recent game in Toronto and as I recall in the last few years there was a lot of moaning about why does Zach think he has to take all of these last shots. There was about five seconds, time for one good play. DeRozan believed he had it. That's good enough for me.
Felipe Cavalcanti:
I looked at the NBA standings and saw the Bulls at 1st in the East. I don't remember seeing this since the Derrick Rose years. And the Bulls are playing D. Long time since I saw that too. Score is important, but also trying to make your opponent's life harder. I think the difference between a good player and one who wants to win is to at least try to play D. And it is ridiculous to see Carmelo Anthony in the NBA 75 and not see Rose, who did much more for a team than Anthony. I'm sure you know many more players who deserve a spot more than Anthony.
Sam Smith:
I know there are many opinions, some from Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson, about the omissions from the top 75. I didn't have the same list, but I was one of the voters and did think the list was basically representative given it didn't eliminate the history of the game and redistribute it with current players, as I thought was possible. I'm sure many voters didn't see a lot of them, especially play in person; I did see all but Mikan. I didn't have Rose on my list, but Bob McAdoo, one of the more controversial omissions from the 50th list, was added along with the likes of Dominique Wilkins. I was hoping for Alex English, as well. But Rose actually has had a career fairly similar to McAdoo's. McAdoo was a league MVP (though Rick Barry should have won that season, but players voted then and didn't like him), a high scorer and comet like Rose, streaking through the NBA for a few years with his offense and then becoming a sixth man on championship teams. Rose isn't on those teams and may never be. But his arc is similar as a first team All-NBA, MVP, high scorer and now one of the top sixth men in the league, who when everyone still was writing and saying was done still was averaging 18 points in Minnesota and almost that much in Detroit.
Rose should be a lock Hall of Famer. Check the record. And in line for a jersey number retirement.
Leon Paz:
It seems the Pistons felt that Vooch is the weakest defensively and Stewart had an advantage over him. With that being said, and Stewart being only 6-foot-9, is size is a problem for the Bulls? How do you think Billy is prioritizing getting some size help by the trade deadline? How long will it take Tony Bradley get ready to play backup center minutes as was planned?
Sam Smith:
Teams are going to try that, but like in those Pistons games in this era there isn't much discipline when it comes to throwing the ball inside; as if many players even know how to make a post entry past. Some teams will try that, but Vucevic is good with his hands and among the league leaders in steals. That will discourage some. But eventually the guards will get too tired of going three minutes without a bad three pointer and forget Vooch is even there. (As an aside, the Bulls are small, but Vucevic can deal effectively enough with the biggest centers). Actually, I think having a less than elite interior defense in this era may even be a good strategy to get the offense to think they can win going at the opposing center with, what was that guy's name again, Stewart? It was what I loved with Don Nelson. He'd put his shortest player, sometimes Keith Jennings, on 7-3 Mark Eaton, who couldn't score. So then how could you not go to Eaton? Cost the Jazz some playoff series in the early 90s until they finally began to ignore Nelson.
Randall Sanders:
I was sorry to read about the injury to Zach [LaVine]. I know he has a team of the best doctors advising him on what to do. As a fan, I would think it would be wise to have whatever procedure done now as opposed to trying to play with the pain. He would be able to return way before the All-Star break and be ready for a possible playoff run.
Sam Smith:
That's the elephant in this room; you hate it for Zach, who finally has a quality team to play on. And you hate it for the Bulls with their best start in decades and their best roster in a decade. But I have heard that from a number of fans and maybe it makes the most long term sense. Though Donovan and Zach initially downplayed the severity. I suspect he and the Bulls are hoping it just heals. Sure, the second half and playoffs matter the most, but when you haven't been there in a while you don't want to assume it's that simple. And Zach does really just love to play. You want to see him at his best, but you also hate to see that taken away from him. Darned the fates!
Robert Edwards:
You and I have been following the Bulls a long time. It has been awhile since I was this excited about the team. I absolutely love what they have put together and Donovan's defense-first style. They are going to beat a lot of teams. It almost feels like early Michael years.
Sam Smith:
Well, the big guys are shooting like Brad Sellers. I always said he was 30 years before his time.
