Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls preferred style of play, free throw woes and more

Is Jimmy Butler, an ex-Bull, winning a championship this year? Will Jimmy Butler will make it to the Hall of Fame?

Sam Smith:

These are things I wouldn't have considered seriously until now, when they seem serious.

The Heat does have a chance; of course, so do perhaps four or five others in the East. And though things have not gone well lately, we'll include the Bulls given their season of work.

After all, after the Celtics imploded when the Bulls beat them early in the season who would have had them also contending? Though for now with the Bulls behind Miami, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. But stuff happens in the playoffs, and if that stupid New York employee vaccine rule comes off you wouldn't want to be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed and you're playing Brooklyn in the first round; maybe the playoffs best series this season in April.

That's really not fair to play all season for that, and for the NBA playoffs.

The 76ers got a bitter taste of that Thursday. So perhaps the Bulls may be better off pacing themselves a bit. Someone No. 1 or No. 2 is going to get the Nets, and at worse Irving plays on the road. And don't forget Ben Simmons. That's suddenly a huge team.

Actually four doesn't look bad, at all.

And in the West Anthony Davis returns and Russell Westbrook gets less angry...c'mon, "Westbrick" is funny. He's heard worse. Anyway, the Heat is small as playoffs go, especially in this East. But they probably are the league's best franchise in either development or scouting the way they find these nobodies who become somebodies. And then contribute big. Heck, barely anyone would even talk to Max Strus when he was here. They're tough and physical, and make shots.

Good playoff things. And with the big Big Threes all broken up, who knows. As for Jimmy and the way the Hall of Fame goes now with somewhat reduced requirements and a lot more recency bias than before, he probably does have a chance with six All-Stars and counting, four All-NBA thirds and five All-NBA defense. It's becoming a heck of an accumulation of accomplishments. But Jimmy suddenly doesn't play much anymore.

Maybe he's resting for the playoffs and he knows what he's doing. But few stars sit as many games, averaging 20 for the last five years, 23 already this season, 20 last season. He could have Kawhi Leonard's advisors.