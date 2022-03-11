Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls preferred style of play, free throw woes and more
Sam answers your questions about the Bulls various styles of play, their recent free throw issues and more.
Sarah Matterson:
It seems as if the Bulls are stronger when they run the fast break with Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine leading the way. It also appears they're very good at a slower, clock-grinding pace with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic in command.
So, which is it? Hurry-up or slow-it-down?
However deep this team gets in the playoffs, they sure are fun to watch. We fans are salivating for the return of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso even with those who realize it's going to take more than a few games to get them up to speed.
Sam Smith:
I know the return of defense has been most often discussed with the return of Caruso and Ball whenever that may be, Caruso obviously sooner. But I think the offensive component is just as significant. Because without Caruso and Ball, the Bulls have changed their style of play.
They've become a slower team, more deliberate as both Dosunmu and White are susceptible to defensive pressure. I think Donovan realized that early after the injuries when the Bulls lost some leads late to pressure and went back to more of a walk-it-up mode.
When the Bulls started the season, they were pushing the ball with Ball pushing. He was looking up and throwing ahead and the Bulls were disrupting games with fast breaks.
They haven't much anymore, but we also know the playoffs are more half court oriented and perhaps the adapted style of play was to get more accustomed to the slower playoff basketball.
Once the two get up to speed, I'll be interested to see how the team tries to play. Though another question would be because it's the knee can Ball even hope to try to play like that again this season before a full recuperation and recovery? Which would take the summer?
Art Alenik:
With 16 games left, the Bulls need 10 W's to reach 50.
Looking at the schedule (and remembering how they played throughout the season, not since the All-Star break) that is exactly the number of games they "should" win... but we'll see. At least they should make the playoffs without a play-in game and hopefully with home court advantage in the 1st round
Sam Smith:
Which everyone would have bought into last summer, right?
Even last October. No, no one is giving up or giving in, and we'll hear all these regular season don't matter stories (remember "The Shot" Bulls of 1989 were 0-6 that season against the Cavaliers). And yes the playoffs will be a whole new season, as we will also hear.
I'm not sure about teams they should beat, and Donovan is pushing the playing time on DeRozan (imagine what you'd say if Thibs did that). But as we've seen they do compete, they don't give up on games, and they have three big-time production guys, which always gives you a chance.
I don't make many predictions, but I will take credit for advising the second day in camp to take the over. Look, you can't ask for better tips than that. I'm out.
Tim Flynn:
So the Hawks and Bucks games. Those two opponents played more aggressively and/or took it to the hole more. But the discrepancy in the number of free throws is indefensible to me. In 96 combined minutes, the Bulls committed a combined total of nine more fouls than the Hawks and Bucks.
Somehow, those nine extra fouls resulted in a ridiculous 61-18 FTAs difference.
How can nine more fouls equate to 43 more FTAs?
Sam Smith:
The refs and the NBA are screwing the Bulls. There was supposedly a bug in the refs' pregame soup. There were no cats in the fried catfish. Supposedly the Bulls failed to supply the diet water. Refs get time and a half for games over two and a half hours and needed the extra pay. Yes, there's been a lot of whining about free throw disparity, though there are reasons for a disparity of fouls and attempts. There are shooting fouls and loose ball fouls. There are fouls when you are in the penalty and when you are not, which means free throws or play on.
Also, in those games the Bulls started Tristan Thompson, who doesn't shoot. And so isn't guarded much. So DeRozan got more double team and trapping/show attention and fewer opportunities to draw fouls.
LaVine's knee was a bit ouchie, so he wasn't driving as much. Dosunmu and White don't go to the basket much and Dosunmu doesn't shoot against contests. And as Donovan said about the team overall, they do foul a lot.
I didn't see much reason for the Bulls to deserve more calls until the Detroit game when Vucevic was back and helped open the floor more with his offensive prowess. Toughness is nice to talk about; skill is better to have.
Parker Lerdal:
Is Jimmy Butler, an ex-Bull, winning a championship this year? Will Jimmy Butler will make it to the Hall of Fame?
Sam Smith:
These are things I wouldn't have considered seriously until now, when they seem serious.
The Heat does have a chance; of course, so do perhaps four or five others in the East. And though things have not gone well lately, we'll include the Bulls given their season of work.
After all, after the Celtics imploded when the Bulls beat them early in the season who would have had them also contending? Though for now with the Bulls behind Miami, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. But stuff happens in the playoffs, and if that stupid New York employee vaccine rule comes off you wouldn't want to be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed and you're playing Brooklyn in the first round; maybe the playoffs best series this season in April.
That's really not fair to play all season for that, and for the NBA playoffs.
The 76ers got a bitter taste of that Thursday. So perhaps the Bulls may be better off pacing themselves a bit. Someone No. 1 or No. 2 is going to get the Nets, and at worse Irving plays on the road. And don't forget Ben Simmons. That's suddenly a huge team.
Actually four doesn't look bad, at all.
And in the West Anthony Davis returns and Russell Westbrook gets less angry...c'mon, "Westbrick" is funny. He's heard worse. Anyway, the Heat is small as playoffs go, especially in this East. But they probably are the league's best franchise in either development or scouting the way they find these nobodies who become somebodies. And then contribute big. Heck, barely anyone would even talk to Max Strus when he was here. They're tough and physical, and make shots.
Good playoff things. And with the big Big Threes all broken up, who knows. As for Jimmy and the way the Hall of Fame goes now with somewhat reduced requirements and a lot more recency bias than before, he probably does have a chance with six All-Stars and counting, four All-NBA thirds and five All-NBA defense. It's becoming a heck of an accumulation of accomplishments. But Jimmy suddenly doesn't play much anymore.
Maybe he's resting for the playoffs and he knows what he's doing. But few stars sit as many games, averaging 20 for the last five years, 23 already this season, 20 last season. He could have Kawhi Leonard's advisors.
Alejandro Yegros:
How good is Cade Cunningham?
I'm conflicted: On the plus side: he's putting up big numbers and some of his highlights look really impressive. Great size and handles.
On the negative side: both on the eye-test and stats, he seems to be not that good at creating separation, creating fouls, or hitting shots. He shoots 40% and most importantly he doesn't draw fouls. I see a good player who could evolve into a low-level All-Star, but certainly not a Harden/Luka type-guy like he was often compared.
Sam Smith:
Trying to improve my life choices to relevancy, I almost never watch Detroit basketball. So I did Wednesday against the Bulls, and I like your analysis. He's just a rookie kid having skipped school, and though we prefer final judgments at 19 or 20, he probably has some time left. Some doubted Luka in that draft for some of the reasons you suggest because he lacked that quick twitch athleticism, that know-it-when-you-see-it basketball stuff. But he's also so big and physical with great feel.
James Harden is more athletic than he lets on. Cunningham seems to have really good feel as well, but I'm with you about that lack of a special athletic aggression that probably will keep him from being a transcendent star type. Though just below their level isn't bad. I'd like to have him. Even at No. 1 overall getting a frequent All-Star is a good draft's night work.
Though from what I saw of the Pistons, if he wants to make the playoffs he'll probably have to become a free agent at the end of his rookie deal.
Mike Sutera:
This is getting fun watching the Lakers bottom out like this. I wish the bottom of the West didn't suck so bad because I don't see the Lakers slipping out of the playoffs. The Blazers Spurs and Kings don't want the play-in game enough.
Sam Smith:
You mean before Portland made its run in Utah Wednesday down 47 going into the fourth. Like they say, it's a game of runs and everyone always makes one.
I guess the Lakers always have possibilities as long as LeBron's around disputing fouls and Anthony Davis—Street Clothes, as Charles Barkley calls him; now that is also funny—is upright for awhile. I'm not counting on Zion Williamson being around, but younger, active and seemingly more motivated New Orleans should take the Lakers out in the play-in.
It doesn't seem likely they' ll catch the Los Angeles Clippers for eighth, and Minnesota in seven is well out of reach. They've been a good, overlooked story this season. Although we liked the play-in last year, and the NBA loves it, it's unfair this year because neither the Lakers nor Pelicans deserve to be playoff teams.
And, seriously, do ABC and TNT need to show more Lakers games? At least you too could be a network TV executive. Because if those guys still believe people want to see the Lakers, they're not very good at their jobs. As for Westbrook, I thought he was a tough guy?
I know this may be reveling in it a bit, but as I understand it now the bad, bad LA fans are making fun of his name. Upsetting his family while he's just trying to do his job. You know, like those Oklahoma City reporters were doing when he was giving them the "Next question," telling that one reporter he wasn't answering any questions (all which were straight forward) because he didn't like him. You know, making it personal.
Mocking that one reporter, Barry Tramel, whenever he raised his hand. You know, the stuff of bullies because they can. Being the star of the team, they had to back him as hypocritical as it was. There's a reason he moves around so much. And not only because he can't shoot. It was pretty clear Kevin Durant couldn't wait to get away from him fast enough and any number of subsequent teammates for his absolute inability to run an offense instead of just running around. He is a force of nature the way he plays, and truly talented, a future Hall of Famer.
But of all guys to say they are hurt by mocking criticism after he delivered it perhaps more than anyone around the NBA for years.
How's it go, SMH?
John Peterson:
Apparently Caruso and Patrick Williams could be sufficiently recovered to start practicing soon.
Caruso has, according to Donovan, worked very hard to maintain his conditioning. Caruso and Williams had different wrist injuries and may have different wrist strengthening programs/timing but it's troubling to learn that Williams needs more overall "conditioning" time. In the summer league the Bulls coach at the time commented on William's out of shape status and thate he needed conditioning.
Should Williams' conditioning issues be a concern as it seems to question his commitment to development?
Sam Smith:
When he got hurt, the Bulls intimated Williams would be out for the season given the severity of the injury. I'm still looking at it that way.
Brian Tucker:
The chances of DeMar DeRozan getting the MVP over Joel Embiid are gone. Sure, we didn't have Nikola Vucevic out there in Chicago's recent matchup in Philadelphia to at least match up with some size, but Embiid is clearly dominant on a different level than DeRozan is. Not taking anything away from DeRozan and what he means to this Bulls team, but these past few games were not MVP-level performances.
The question is can Zach LaVine take the next step up that we truly need to be title contenders? That's probably our biggest question mark. He's got all the talent in the world but he's got to want to slice up the competition with it!
Sam Smith:
It's interesting how the default often falls to Zach even if DeRozan has some bad games. I believe Zach is well liked, but he also has the stain of the last few seasons, which DeMar doesn't. So DeMar has emerged as probably the fan favorite, and surely with justification the way he has played and performed.
An example is the way Zach will get criticized about defense, and while he's not maybe Draymond Green, DeMar would have to go some to get to Zach's level.
I certainly have a bias for Zach having seen him here so much longer and seen him go through so much—it's not easy when you become the spokesman to the media after just about every game when most are losses—and have commended him for the way he's so willingly sacrificed to allow DeRozan to have the spotlight and starring role. But if Zach were many others guys, and Kawhi again comes to mind, in his contract season and with a knee issue he could have shut it down.
Someone, and mostly likely the Bulls, still would pay him big. But he wants to play, he supports his team, and he takes risks on the floor.
He may not be as much as you want, but he gives everything he has. And you're fortunate to have players like that for your team.
