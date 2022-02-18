Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls' contender status, Zach LaVine's health and more

It makes one appreciate Jerrys Krause and Reinsdorf for refusing to kowtow to Jordan who wanted to trade for Walter Davis early on and elbow his way into Bulls ownership after retirement.

Westbrook is clearly the wrong guy for L.A. and Rob Pelinka probably couldn't or wouldn't stand up to LeBron James.

I haven't heard anyone in the media discuss it, but if the Lakers had kept Kuzma, KCP and Harrell and signed DeMar, there is a good chance they would be dominant now.

Sam Smith

But everyone was mad at them then. I recall loads of media stories about how the Bulls owed Jordan the chance to run the franchise. The media isn't been discussing that one, either. But they do discuss LeBron. There's been talk about that, and as much as everyone likes to consider themselves above those deals with the devil, hardly anyone passes on them.

They've been around awhile.

It's the Faust story (Damn Yankees, when I learned about it in third grade) about the guy frustrated with, you know, finishing behind the Duke of Savoy in the ox cart races...No, just some academic thing about a bored intellectual who wants it all, so he makes a deal with the devil for all knowledge and all he has to give up is his soul. Like the Cavs, the Heat, the Lakers.

Now, I'm not suggesting LeBron is the devil. Even if his Decision show and movie were hellish. But when you make a pact with him you basically surrender the soul of your franchise. You have to hew to his desires. Pat Riley did so the least, so LeBron left with perhaps multiple championships on the table.

The truth is no matter what they say, every team in the NBA would do what the Lakers did. Look, the Bulls were salivating in 2010 about having LeBron, and some in the organization for years still blamed Derrick Rose for not subjugating himself more. Because pro sports is about the greatest talent. No matter what your fans say, that's all they want.

I remember everyone hated Dennis Rodman as a blight on basketball decency...until he was helping the Bulls win titles.

Everyone sells their souls, or makes down payments. DeMar has said he hoped and actually expected to return home to play in Los Angeles with LeBron. The Bulls knew it. But LeBron wanted Westbrook. Yes, just like Jordan wanted Walter Davis instead of Scottie Pippen and Buck Williams instead of Grant. But that also was a different time when you couldn't have a Decision TV show and leave.

The salary cap was too restrictive before TV/cable/streaming/internet poured all that money into sports.

Plus, while Michael expressed himself, he always went back to work with even more enthusiasm, if only to show you he could do it despite you.

Sure, the Lakers could have ignored LeBron, but then it better have worked because he's a free agent after next season and as we all know, he has no hesitancy to try out new teams.