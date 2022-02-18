Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls' contender status, Zach LaVine's health and more
Sam answers your questions about the Bulls championship chances and more.
Remind Me Later •
Body
Bambi Choy:
Looks like I got my wish! I brought up Tristan Thompson (Ask Sam Mailbag 12/10) that the Bulls must go after him, that he would be the final piece in the puzzle for this team to make it to the finals. You weren't completely sold on him especially with lots of off the court issues with the Kardashians. He put up some decent numbers with the Pacers recently and I stand by my prediction, that is if we get healthy Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine back our Bulls were quickly becoming a pretender from a contender.
Sam Smith:
I'm not exactly sure what I wrote then as I probably was rockin' to Darlene Love's "Christmas," but it probably had to do with him then being a $10 million man. Now being a minimum pro rata salary man, I'm all in. I think I mentioned him last week as a likely possibility in the buyout market, which is really unfair, though it should help the Bulls this time. As an aside, the buyouts are exactly what the NBA always says it wants to avoid, which is tilting the playing field for the richer/better teams by enabling them to stock their rosters with mid season free agents. So that philosophical debate settled, I don't see Thompson having the impact like the 17 points he had in his Pacers peroration Wednesday. He once frustrated the Bulls with his offensive rebounding, though it also was when they had four guys on LeBron.
Nevertheless, Thompson at 6-foot-9 could be a huge pickup because he brings what the Bulls are missing, toughness. Don't misunderstand; they are tough people whose symbol perhaps should be a piece of wood (chip) on their shoulders. While they can be bothersome the way they play, especially guys like Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball, they don't much play with physical aggression. You know, like Oakley. You need an Oakley in the playoffs.
These Bulls have a lot of highly skilled players who can shoot, dribble and pass. Sometimes you need a little bit of Buck Williams, Paul Silas, Norm Van Lier, Maurice Lucas for the playoffs.
Series can turn on whether you stand up or stand down as much as you stand out. It's not about fighting because that's over with in the NBA. But you have to have someone willing to push back. Thompson's been there.
John Leichenko:
It's time. Thibs and NY affair is on the down slope.
Sam Smith:
So it's this great sophisticated fan base, and the answer always is fire the coach? Knicks basketball, at least since Red Holzman was coach, has been the circular firing squad with everyone pointing at one another when things go awry. It's been a bad time for the Knicks lately with these incredible blown leads, which mostly began once the Knicks lost Derrick Rose, who is supposed to return soon.
This has never been a very good roster that Thibs with his coaching turned into a contender, if ersatz, last season, with a remarkable close to the season. Not only that but Thibs, who runs relatively simplistic offensive systems, turned Julius Randle into a star, albeit briefly, though long enough to get him a lifetime deal. Certainly he should be supporting Thibs.
Perhaps management is mad at that. Not that management and coach have to be great friends, but once you hire a guy you have endorsed his philosophy and then you should provide the personnel that fits him. The Suns under Mike D'Antoni were terrific at that, passing up theoretically better talent to fit D'Antoni's offensive style. If they hadn't panicked over "just" reaching the conference finals and not traded for Shaq it might have endured.
So 10 years later...Anyway, so you have defensive-oriented, pace-controlled, routine-demanding Thibs, and you go into free agency for Kemba Walker and Evan Fornier? And now it's not working after, by the way, Thibs pushed your sub-.500 roster last season to top four in the East. And it's his fault?
Typically, the Garden is leaking like the Titanic again with "sources" suggesting the powers feel Thibs may be at fault. Sure, blame the coach for your personnel decisions. Thibs was coach of the year last season. Did he get that dumb that quickly? The biggest problem is they don't have mirrors in the Knicks' executive washrooms. Of course, if they did they probably wouldn't see anyone pointing at them, anyway.
Ben Arieta:
The Bulls have won 5 straight games and 3 without Zach LaVine. Against the Spurs on Jan. 28, they lost 131-122 with LaVine playing and won on Feb. 14, 120-109 without him.
Coby White had a better 3PT% average during those 2 games, making 4 of 6 or 66.7% and 5 of 6 or 83.3% from 3PT range while LaVine made 2 of 10 or 20%.
Does the team have better team chemistry with better ball distribution without him?
Sam Smith:
C'mon, not again. I thought we've been through Zach's the problem stuff. Plus, it seems DeMar's best friend on the team is Zach considering how much time they've spent together both offseason and lately watching the Super Bowl.
When DeMar was meeting media before leaving for All-Star, Zach popped his head in to coordinate travel plans. I don't guess the Bulls would want to upset DeMar just now. By the way, the record breaking efficient DeRozan is shooting 51.7 percent this season. Zach shot 50.7 percent last season with a lot more threes. Which means Zach's effective field goal percentage was actually better than what DeMar's is now.
Maybe with Daniel Gafford, Garrett Temple, Denzel Valentine, Tomas Satoransky and Otto Porter starting a bunch of games last season didn't help Zach's winning percentage.
Ralph Contron:
I am confused. Basketball in high school is clearly about the best players.
In college the game gets more nuanced. But now the NBA is providing me with a shocking revelation. DeRozan has a reasonable shot at the Hall of Fame.
But this wasn't particularly true as long as he played for other coaches with other systems. Whatever magic DeRozan has is now coupled to Billy Donavan's magic.
Which makes me wonder: Could the Hall of Fame be stuffed with guys who found the right coach, the right system, the right helpmates, and so on; and could the Hall of Fame have missed another set of guys simply because they never found the right coach, the right system, the right helpmates, and so on.
I have stumbled into a black hole. Is there a parallel universe out there with a bunch of Hall of Fame guys different from the ones in our Hall of Fame?
Are we ruled by chance? Only you have access to God's mind—Is our hall of fame not a vessel of ultimate truth, and who are some of the unfortunate accidents who never made it?
Sam Smith:
At least you understand my proper place in all of this. Life, as we know, and basketball are about the vagaries of life, chance, luck, and, of course, opportunity. The way the Hall of Fame has been trending, actually DeMar with a decade of 20-plus scoring averages probably would have made it at some point given the proliferation of the likes of Tracy McGrady, Mitch Richmond, Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh. All very good players; immortals who saved the game? I'm not quite sure.
I'm not one to suggest my beliefs are superior as much as you and I seem to understand, but everything may not be a plan. Sometimes it's just luck, like in that 1998 Game 7 against the Pacers when Pippen gets the jump ball from Rik Smits and it looks like a turnover but the ball gets to Steve Kerr for a three and the game turns and...was it meant to be? Sometimes the runaway danger veers into your path and then turns away. There's good fortune, and then there's the chance to make your fortune. Everyone usually gets an opportunity; can you take advantage?
It's not like we never heard of DeRozan. He was in the Eastern Conference Finals; he made second team All-NBA. That same year the third team guys were Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. He was viewed better than them. But now not only with LaVine out, but LaVine being such an unselfish teammate that he's been so willing to step aside to allow DeRozan to flourish, that DeRozan has gotten an opportunity. And taken advantage of with this run during which he's shot the ball, well, as it turns out as well as anyone ever has. Like he's said, that's been about working at it. But a lot of guys work at it just as much.
In their case, perhaps, the danger didn't veer out of the way. Ben Wilson? Len Bias? Greg Oden? And now perhaps Zion Williamson?
Mike Queensworth:
ESPN and others sites talking about how Zion doesn't want to be in New Orleans. Um ok but can he even play anywhere else?
Being out of shape and three or four foot surgeries isn't going to get the Pelicans an offer to get you elsewhere. Let's say he misses the season and Pels put him on the market. What could they even ask for and get?
Sam Smith:
Sure looking a lot like Kevin Durant and Greg Oden. I know all the GMs claiming they would have taken Durant in 2007 over Oden. Just like they all claim they would have taken Morant over Zion. I'm calling oxen excrement. No team owner with the fan and media enthusiasm for Zion would have been able to avoid Zion as the top pick. And he did put up some huge numbers last season; unfortunately, lately it's also been mostly in his hips as well. It sure sounds like he's done for the season, and second surgery or not it makes no sense with a team going nowhere to bring him back, anyway.
New Orleans is in a bad spot. We've heard rumors all season Zion doesn't want to be there anymore, but with his injuries and conditioning issues and there's little market. He's eligible for an extension after this season, and if he'll compromise on a smaller amount I'd invest in him if I were the Pelicans. Otherwise pass and let him become restricted, and no way he gets a huge offer you couldn't match.
If he wants to walk unrestricted in 2024 you should know by then. You hope he recovers and returns, but what I did hear from just about every GM that draft was with the torque he put on his joints and body there was no way he could sustain long without losing considerable weight like Charles Barkley did.
It's also a loss for the NBA if he can't make it back because that kid was worth seeing.
John Peterson:
Tristan Thompson is being released by the Pacers and is coming to the Bulls. He is the best big projected to be available and playoff experienced and thus is a big plus for the Bulls.
Indiana, obviously, was aware of Thompson's deal and served as a facilitator and cooperated.
How does Indy benefit-just a possible better lottery pick with a weaker team?
Sam Smith:
Yes, there's that wink/wink of we're competing but really playing for lottery balls thing. Though with a small market team like the Pacers in a non-competitive season with lots of empty seats staring at you even a few hundred thousand dollars counts as money. The way this generally works is players agree to forfeit part of their contracts to become available.
They can make up some, and some teams indicate—I have no knowledge or indication the Bulls have done so—that they'd be interested in a player like that after the season. You know, not necessarily that player, but a player like that with the initials TT. Again, I'm quite sure the Bulls never would do that because it is not allowed. But, you know, other teams are said to do that, league sources say. I am horrified, frankly.
Anthony Moulesong:
I really think Zach should skip the All-Star game and give his body a chance to heal.
I know it can be a big deal to some guys, but we (Bulls fans) don't need that game. We need the games that come after. I'd much rather give ourselves the best position in playoff seeding than see Zach play in what's not much more than a showcase for the under-25 viewing audience. I don't think anybody could blame Zach for bowing out given his nagging back and knee. I hope his issues don't affect his career. He'd owe it to those younger fans if he were completely healthy, but I think he owes it to himself (and Bulls fans) to take the weekend off and get some rest.
Sam Smith:
Nagging and limiting him are different things. He probably will not be perfect, but Zach's tough in that way and plays through a lot.
Dwyane Wade had multiple knee issues with, I think, a few meniscus repairs for many years and did at times have to retreat some, but then came back to be all-league.
Same with Russell Westbrook, who I think also has had several meniscus surgeries but seems pretty bouncy, at least physically.
As for the All-Star weekend, if I were Zach I'd go and participate. Zach stopped in when DeMar was speaking with media Wednesday night and it was confusing.
DeMar said he'd see him in a couple of days and Zach said he'd see him after All-Star break. A clue? I've gotten many of these messages from fans suggesting he stay home and rest. As if All-Star is some ordeal. Have you watched the game? The last few years there was some basketball the last few minutes, so Zach can sit then. Plus, shooting balls off a rack? You can't do that?
It's an honor to be selected, and one Zach pined for several years before finally going last season.
Plus, this is a big one with the top 75 there. When you're in that club, try to get to some of the meetings. It's also an insult to the fans who have voted for you. Players unless they are really unable should be at the game. If he can't be sure, but Donovan did say Zach should be cleared, and it doesn't have to be cleared for (dunking) takeoff.
You also never know when it seems obvious (ask Dan Marino, assuming you could) whether you'll get there again. I hope Zach is able to go and participate. The playoffs don't start until late April.
Jeff Lichtenstein
Is DeMar DeRozan the most intelligent and most well rounded player the Bulls ever had?
Rodman had the basketball intelligence but obvious personal flaws. Jordan had off the charts intelligence but also rubbed others the wrong way. Pippen had great self team awareness but would have personal breakdowns. Kerr and Paxson had coach and GM awareness but never the overall talent.
DeRozan seems to have it all.
Sam Smith:
If I could figure out that emoji thing I'd so a rolling my eyes with a sigh. He's been great, though before we put him past three of the top 75 players of all time, have him part of a team that at least wins a first round playoff series for the Bulls? By the way, Derrick Rose with his only teammate who'd ever been an All-Star being Carlos Boozer took a team to 62 wins and the conference finals. In a conference with LeBron.
Joe Tanner
Was planning on writing you a couple weeks ago asking your opinion on if the Bulls are a true contender or at most a "Dark Horse".
My primary gripe is that the Bulls have no truly great players. Championship teams usually need at least one unstoppable scorer that can keep a team afloat in the pressure of playoff basketball.
With DeRozan's latest feat, have I been proven wrong? Is this team now really good enough to win it all?
Sam Smith:
To dream the impossible dream, eh?
I understand that sports is about winning and second place is for losers and all that. Although we like the myth of the great ones like Michael Jordan refusing to lose and being a "winner," and thus making everyone else "losers," it's not just a binary exercise.
I've heard GMs (privately) say this, and I agree: The real goal is to be in the Conference Finals. Because if you are good enough to reach the conference finals you have a chance. Although we like to believe those who win do so because they are the best and the other guy is not, the truth is there's a lot of luck and good fortune involved.
Were the Pistons the best in 1989 when the Lakers went into the Finals 11-0—yes winning every game—and then Magic and Byron Scott got hurt and were swept?
Do the Bulls win a Game 7 in Phoenix in '93 if Paxson doesn't (on a pass from Horace Grant, by the way) and then Grant blocks the Kevin Johnson runner for the win? If Grant and Pippen don't block Charles Smith like four times on the same play also in '93. I like the line from a Roger Kahn book I read about minor leaguers on the verge, that they were good enough to dream.
These Bulls now are.
No one knows if they'll be fortunate enough or lucky enough three or four months from now. But they are good enough the way they've played and with the personnel they have to reach that final four.
Ryan Carpel
There's a ton of articles saying the Bulls want Goran Dragic.
Sam Smith:
Maybe they do as another inexpensive buyout. Why not since he's been an excellent player and there's at least a guard shortage for now. I've had many fans suggesting the Bulls acquire him in another buyout.
Though with Ball and Caruso due back probably late next month and Dosunmu having become a favorite of the coach, where exactly would Dragic be playing in the playoffs?
I doubt his plan if he joins a team is to become a spectator.Plus, based on his preferences and his behavior as Toronto was hardly an expansion team but he didn't want to go there after Phoenix and Miami, is he a warm weather guy? I know, the games are inside. I'd guess LA.
Mike Freeman:
I haven't heard anyone in the media discuss it, but if the Lakers had kept Kuzma, KCP and Harrell and signed DeMar, there is a good chance they would be dominant now.
Westbrook is clearly the wrong guy for L.A. and Rob Pelinka probably couldn't or wouldn't stand up to LeBron James.
It makes one appreciate Jerrys Krause and Reinsdorf for refusing to kowtow to Jordan who wanted to trade for Walter Davis early on and elbow his way into Bulls ownership after retirement.
Sam Smith
But everyone was mad at them then. I recall loads of media stories about how the Bulls owed Jordan the chance to run the franchise. The media isn't been discussing that one, either. But they do discuss LeBron. There's been talk about that, and as much as everyone likes to consider themselves above those deals with the devil, hardly anyone passes on them.
They've been around awhile.
It's the Faust story (Damn Yankees, when I learned about it in third grade) about the guy frustrated with, you know, finishing behind the Duke of Savoy in the ox cart races...No, just some academic thing about a bored intellectual who wants it all, so he makes a deal with the devil for all knowledge and all he has to give up is his soul. Like the Cavs, the Heat, the Lakers.
Now, I'm not suggesting LeBron is the devil. Even if his Decision show and movie were hellish. But when you make a pact with him you basically surrender the soul of your franchise. You have to hew to his desires. Pat Riley did so the least, so LeBron left with perhaps multiple championships on the table.
The truth is no matter what they say, every team in the NBA would do what the Lakers did. Look, the Bulls were salivating in 2010 about having LeBron, and some in the organization for years still blamed Derrick Rose for not subjugating himself more. Because pro sports is about the greatest talent. No matter what your fans say, that's all they want.
I remember everyone hated Dennis Rodman as a blight on basketball decency...until he was helping the Bulls win titles.
Everyone sells their souls, or makes down payments. DeMar has said he hoped and actually expected to return home to play in Los Angeles with LeBron. The Bulls knew it. But LeBron wanted Westbrook. Yes, just like Jordan wanted Walter Davis instead of Scottie Pippen and Buck Williams instead of Grant. But that also was a different time when you couldn't have a Decision TV show and leave.
The salary cap was too restrictive before TV/cable/streaming/internet poured all that money into sports.
Plus, while Michael expressed himself, he always went back to work with even more enthusiasm, if only to show you he could do it despite you.
Sure, the Lakers could have ignored LeBron, but then it better have worked because he's a free agent after next season and as we all know, he has no hesitancy to try out new teams.
Got a question for Sam?
Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com
The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Chicago Bulls. All opinions expressed by Sam Smith are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Chicago Bulls or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, partners, or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Bulls and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.
NEXT UP: