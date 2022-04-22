Ask Sam Mailbag: The Bulls' belief, Giannis vs. Wilt and more

DeMar had a great 41 point game and the Big 3 combined for 85. Caruso knows how to play in the playoffs. Williams has improved since coming back after missing 65 games. It's a shame about Ball. However, getting two major rotation contributors back lengthens the rotation. The Bulls finally know that the Bucks can bleed!

Sam Smith:

And this time, after Derrick Rose against the 76ers and Rajon Rondo against the Celtics, it's the other guys who have the bad luck. Khris Middleton is out for the series, George Hill probably as well, and who knows yet with Bobby Portis. It's just one game, and just 1-1, and as Alex Caruso noted a lot of games to go and just the first round, and no matter the excitement about a road victory—hey, the series begins when the home team loses a game, right?—even the champion Bulls teams lost games in series.

Though, as i recall, they didn't lose first round series games. The national media still dismisses the Bulls, and it's understandable since they hadn't defeated the Bucks this decade and a few other years. But one team has three current or very recent former All-Stars, and it's not the Bucks.

One thing I have noticed watching the close games closely is maybe why Bucks fans were so down on coach Mike Budenholzer last year. We know the story of how if that two from Kevin Durant were a three he'd probably have been fired, and then they won a title and he got a nice extension and everyone partied. But the Bucks curiously seems to run virtually no plays for Giannis. He's so great, long, athletic and wiry strong that he can force himself into scoring position. But it's surprising how hard they make him work for his shots. And the Bulls as well the way they have crowded and collapsed on him like Toronto did a few years ago in knocking out the Bucks in the playoffs. On the way to their title. OK, I'm not going there quite yet with 15 wins to go. But this looks like much more of a series than most still believe.

It will be interesting this weekend to see how much the Bucks recognize that. One other thing I've noticed watching these few games around the league in the first round: No one seems that great or so destined to win a title or so unbeatable as we've seen recent Lakers or Warriors teams. Especially with the fragility of so many players that seem to change the equation every few days. This could be as wide open an NBA playoffs as we've witnessed in years.