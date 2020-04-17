Ask Sam Mailbag 4.17.20

Mike Barre:

With the "Last Dance" coming out Sunday, it got me thinking about what the best version of MJ really was.

84-89: The most explosive force in the history of the league, can beat anyone off the dribble and get in the lane, but didn't have the power (no Tim Grover training yet) or the reliable jump shot to sustain the full season. I don't think there's a defender in the history of the world who could have slowed down this MJ, but it wasn't built for long-term success.

90-93: To me, this was the best version of Jordan, because it was the true blend of him still having the explosiveness and driving ability he had in the 80's to get into the lane on any defender, but also had built his body up to take the hit and still maintain control of the ball, and finish the basket mid-air. By this time, MJ had also really developed his post-up and fade-away game, and his jumper was more reliable down the stretch to save energy. He never shot well from 3 but his mid-range game and back to the basket post game was much improved from 84-89. He had bought into the triangle, become smarter, and maybe most importantly, learned how to not waste any space and movement. To me, this is the greatest 3 year stretch in the history of the game from any player.

95-98: There's no question 95-96 was the most motivated MJ the world has ever seen. For the first time since 1991, he had something to prove and felt that hard chip on his shoulder. He was dominant, a better leader, more appreciative of his gifts, smarter player, mastered his post-game, was physically stronger than ever, and his mid-range game was incredible. He conserved his energy but had no question lost a step in explosiveness from the 91 MJ who dunked on Ewing. He just couldn't get to the lane as effortlessly.



I sometimes think the 1991 Bulls were the best team b/c Jordan and Pippen were at their best. But I also think the 95-96 team had better role players in Rodman, Harper, and Kukoc, and Longley, and they were stronger, smarter and more experienced. I feel by 97-98 Pippen's body was failing and Rodman and Harper were just old. That 98 team I don't think was too great outside MJ.