Bulls host a swearing-in ceremony for more than 88 Navy recruits

February 3, 2010 – On Tuesday night, before the Chicago Bulls took on the Los Angeles Clippers, the team hosted a swearing-in ceremony for more than 88 Navy recruits on the United Center court.

The recruits will be a part of the 2010 Chicago Bulls Sponsor Division. This was the second year the team has sponsored a Navy recruitment division and the ceremony included recruits from across the Chicagoland area.

Basic training for the Chicago Bulls Division will last approximately eight weeks at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes. They will remain together as a single Chicagoland unit proudly displaying the Bulls Division banner wherever they go.

As part of the Chicago Bulls Division, the recruits will also receive special attention from the Bulls in the way of player appearances during the course of their training.

After the ceremony, the recruits and their families stayed to watch the game.

The Chicago Bulls Division is scheduled to graduate Recruit Training on March 26, 2010.