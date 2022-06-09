Bulls Unveil NBA 75th Anniversary Legacy Project

The Chicago Bulls announced today the unveiling of its NBA 75th Anniversary Legacy Project – funding a permanent space for Mobile Makers Chicago (MMC), a Black and woman led organization focused on diversifying the architecture and design fields through skill-building workshops and educational programming for low-income BIPOC youth.

In celebration of the NBA's 75th season, the league provided each team with a donation to refurbish a Live, Learn and Play Center for youth in their community. The Bulls used this support to help MMC establish its first stationary space at Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. Previously, the organization operated out of a retired UPS delivery van that they converted into a classroom, tool shop, design studio, art gallery and community gathering space.

"We took an intentional approach to identifying our NBA 75th Anniversary Legacy Project and ultimately selected Mobile Makers Chicago because of the Bulls' commitment to amplifying Black owned businesses and Black led organizations," said Bulls Vice President of Community Engagement Adrienne Scherenzel-Curry. "In recent years, the Bulls have also made a concerted effort to increase our investment in Chicago's Latinx community, especially through educational opportunities. Supporting a Black led nonprofit while simultaneously funding a permanent learning space in Humboldt Park, one of the city's predominately Latinx neighborhoods, closely aligns with what the Bulls stand for off the court and in the community. MMC's programming is essential to exposing BIPOC youth to design and architecture education and positioning both fields as viable career paths despite the lack of diversity."

"We are sincerely grateful for the Bulls' support, which was paramount to establishing Mobile Makers Chicago's first stationary space for our students and programming. Having an established presence in the Humboldt Park community will increase our organization's impact and help us showcase the value of art and design education in communities of color," said MMC Founder and Executive Director Maya Bird-Murphy. "As we continue to grow, so will our appreciation for the Bulls organization and its commitment to supporting Black entrepreneurs."

On Saturday, June 11 from 1- 4 p.m. CT, the Bulls will partner with MMC to celebrate the grand opening of the new space. The event will include giveaways and entertainment from Bulls DJs, the Bucket Boys and the Incredibulls. MMC will also host a "Build Your Own Backboard" workshop where youth will learn how to construct a basketball hoop and backboard from recycled materials. Bulls Creative Strategy and Design Advisor Don C. will provide participants with Bulls themed decals to decorate their backboards. Food and beverage will also be provided by a local restaurant, ArePA.

The permanent space will create a haven for learning and function as a co-working space for youth to complete their homework and build a sense of community. MMC offers a range of accessible, low-cost entry, intermediate and advance-level workshops for students ages 8-18, ranging from architecture, graphic design and digital fabrication. The organization will also create a formal mentorship program to support older students aging out of MMC programming.

Photos of the space can be found here.