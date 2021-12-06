Bulls Host “Chicago Bulls Charities Night” to Honor Nonprofits That Support Chicago’s Underserved Communities

Each season, the Bulls distribute financial grants through Chicago Bulls Charities (CBC) – the philanthropic arm of the organization. CBC grants are given to nonprofits that share the Bulls' commitment to community violence prevention through education, community investment, health and wellness, and youth opportunity.

This year, to commemorate the Bulls' community relations initiatives and the work of its community partners, the team hosted "Chicago Bulls Charities Night," inviting representatives from each non-profit organization to attend and participate in the home game against the Charlotte Hornets.

To kick off the night, students from CHAMPS Male Mentoring – a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring to young men of color in Chicago – were the honorary ball presenters for the game. The mission of CHAMPS is to provide students with educational programming, guidance, and opportunities for growth to interrupt the cycle of community violence.

Teens from After School Matters sang and signed the national anthem at the start of the game. The organization provides life-changing after school and summer programs to nearly 19,000 Chicago teens each year. Students are given the chance to discover their potential, explore their talents and gain critical skills to succeed in college and beyond.

Bulls fans received a special performance from the dance company at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, Guys and Dolls, during the first quarter break. The team also gifted the Whitney Young dancers with a special rehearsal led by head coach of the Luvabulls and Chicago 312 Crew, Toya Ambrose.

Participants in the "Dress and Dribble," an in-game competition where two contestants race to get dressed in Bulls gear and make a shot on the court, were from Breakthrough. The East Garfield-based nonprofit supports those affected by poverty through six focus areas, including education and youth development, economic opportunity, and violence prevention. The winner of the competition, who competed against his older brother, received a signed basketball from DeMar DeRozan.

Throughout the first half of the game, Bulls DJ, JayFunk, and game host, Todd Abbott, were accompanied by a junior DJ and a junior host from the James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club. The Club serves the residents of Chicago's West Haven community through emotional, physical, educational, and cultural resources and programming.

Chicago Bulls Charities is committed to using its platform to elevate organizations that are addressing critical issues in our city. The ability to do so would not be possible without the generous contributions from corporate partners, individuals, and fundraising programs. Thank you to everyone who help the Bulls give back to the community and a special thank you to our charities for their hard work and dedication to helping those in need!