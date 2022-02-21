BULLS HONOR THE NATIONAL PAN-HELLENIC COUNCIL AT BLACK HISTORY MONTH GAME

As an extension of its monthlong celebration of Black joy, the Bulls hosted the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) – the governing body of the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities also known as the "Divine Nine" – at its annual Black History Month game.

NPHC was founded in 1930 at Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington D.C., with a collective purpose of fostering collaboration among its members and uplifting the Black community. Each of the nine NPHC organizations were founded during a period when African Americans were denied essential rights afforded to others and subsequently faced racial isolation on predominately white college campuses.

The Divine Nine are famously known for their hand gestures and step performances, which are unique to each of the nine organizations. Fans enjoyed a special halftime show choreographed by NPHC members, featuring the beloved BullzKidz, Stampede – the Bulls' drumline – and an original spoken word poetry performance by Derrick L. Christian II about the Black experience.

Throughout the month of February and beyond, the Bulls continue to prioritize expanding access to personal and professional growth opportunities to people of color and using its platform to amplify the voices, traditions, and contributions of Chicago's communities of color.