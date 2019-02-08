Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.08.19

GAME NIGHT FROM BROOKLYN



Bulls (12-42, 7-21 on the road) at Brooklyn (29-27, 17-12 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Jason Benetti and Stacey King. 6:30 CT

RADIO: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul. 6:15 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22 ppg. Nets: Russell: 19 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8 per. Nets: Davis: 8 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. Nets: Russell: 6 per.

SEASON SERIES: Brooklyn 3-0.

CCI PREVIEW: Otto Porter Jr. is now a Chicago Bull. Head Coach Jim Boylen will address the media prior to the game to discuss how Porter Jr. will be used in his initial few outings with the team.

All-Star D’Angelo Russell has had a great deal of success in three games against the Bulls averaging nearly 24 points. The Nets are averaging 111 points against the Bulls. Zach LaVine in two games against the Nets is averaging 26 points. Kris Dunn is shooting a sparkling 54% against Brooklyn, averaging 18 points per game. The Nets welcome back Caris LeVert who has missed 42 games with a dislocated right foot. When healthy, he is a developing star.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Anthony Davis remains a Pelican. He will the play the remainder of the season in a Pelicans uniform.

Philly sent former number one overall pick Markelle Fultz to Orlando for Jonathan Simmons and draft picks.

The Bucks acquired Niko Mirotic from New Orleans for Stanley Johnson.

Toronto acquired Marc Gasol from Memphis for Jonas Valanciunas.

The Lakers sent Ivica Zubac to the Clippers for Mike Muscala.

The Knicks waived Enes Kanter.

Los Angeles Lakers 129, Boston Celtics 128. A crushing loss for the Celtics as Rajon Rondo shocked his former team with a game winning basket off a loose ball. LeBron James came through with a triple-double.

Toronto Raptors 119, Atlanta Hawks 101. Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out four assists. He is a budding, big time star. I flat out love his motor.

Indiana Pacers 116, Los Angeles Clippers 92. The Clippers played shorthanded as their roster is in transition following the trade deadline. Indiana has won four straight. Myles Turner tied his career high with six blocked shots. According to reports, Wesley Matthews will sign with Indiana.

Orlando Magic 122, Minnesota Timberwolves 112. Terrence Ross scored 32, draining six-three point shots coming off the bench. The T-Wolves have lost four out of their last five.

Oklahoma City Thunder 117, Memphis Grizzlies 95. Russell Westbrook recorded his eighth straight triple-double of 15-15-13. The Thunder have won 9 out of their last 10.

Portland Trailblazers 127, San Antonio Spurs 118. CJ McCollum ripped the up again-down again Spurs for 30 points, knocking down seven-three pointers. San Antonio has dropped three straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!