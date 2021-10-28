Chuck Checks In: Bulls Go For 5-0 On Joakim Noah Night

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

New York ( 3-1, 1-0 road) at Bulls ( 4-0, 2-0 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 6:45 Pre-game

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (25 ppg), Knicks- Randle (25 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11 rpg), Knicks- Randle (11 rpg)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball: 5 apg, Knicks- Randle (6 apg)

CCI PREVIEW: It's the Bulls and Knicks. Need I say anymore?

It's also Joakim Noah Night at the United Center as well. It's a great early season test for both teams as the Bulls put their unblemished 4-0 record on the line against the 3-1 Knicks.

The Bulls offensive scheme has been fantastic with so many options on the floor. The Bulls continue to develop chemistry on the fly with two new starters along with Nikola Vucevic who came over at the trade deadline last season.

Zach LaVine has a sprained left thumb and is questionable for tonight's game. He sustained the injury in Monday's win at Toronto.

Alex Caruso is third in the NBA in total steals and tied for second in the league in steals per game.

The Knicks love to score points and love to shoot three-point shots. New York is second in the Association in scoring, averaging 118 points per game. They attempt a league-high 46 three-point shots per game.

Julius Randle is off to another great start for the Knicks, averaging 26 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Fournier, a free agent pickup, is averaging 19 points per game. This is a solid Knicks ball club and it should make for an extremely competitive game tonight.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Oklahoma City 123, Los Angeles Lakers 115- The Thunder picked up their first win as they rallied from 26 down. LeBron James sat out with an ankle injury.

Cleveland 92, Los Angeles Clippers 79- The Cavs picked up their first road win over the Clippers in five seasons.

Washington 116, Boston 107- The new-look Wizards are 3-1 as Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Miami 106, Brooklyn 93- The Heat improved to 3-1. Bam Adebayo had a 24-9 game.

Charlotte 120, Orlando 111- The Hornets have won four of five as Miles Bridges scored 31 points. Orlando drops to 1-4.

Toronto 118, Indiana 100. Rockford's Fred VanVleet scored 26 points as the Raps won their first home game in four outings. VanVleet also collected a career-high 10 rebounds. The Pacers fell to 1-4.

Atlanta 102, New Orleans 99- The Hawks recorded 21 offensive rebounds.

Sacramento 110, Phoenix 107- Harrison Barnes sank a three-pointer as time expired, handing the Suns their third loss in four games.

Portland 116, Memphis 96. Damian Lillard with 20 points and 10 assists in the win.

Minnesota 113, Milwaukee 108- The T-Wolves won on the road as D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 79 points. The Bucks were without injured starters Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.

