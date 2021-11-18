Chuck Checks In: Bulls Beat By Trail Blazers 2nd Half Rally In Portland

FINAL FROM PORTLAND: Portland 112, Bulls 107 (Bulls 10-5, 5-3 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (30 pts), Portland- Lillard (22 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Caruso (10), Portland- Nurkic (9)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso (9), Portland- Lillard (10)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Portland made 27-28 free throws.

CCI RECAP: A tough, tough loss for the Bulls who led by 15 at halftime. The Bulls struggled in the third quarter, opening the door for the Blazers who were re-energized by the Bulls 10-third quarter turnovers. On the night, the Bulls committed 15 turnovers leading to 29 Portland points. The Trail Blazers outscored the Bulls 64-44 in the second half. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 30 points, drilling seven-three pointers. DeMar DeRozan added 22. Alex Caruso finished one assist shy of a triple double, posting a 12-10-9 stat line.

The Bulls finish off a five-game road swing with a Friday game at Denver. The Nuggets entertain the 76ers tonight.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 109, Los Angeles Lakers 102: Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 47 points. Khris Middleton returned to the Bucks lineup after missing eight games with Covid-19 issues.

Miami 113, New Orleans 98: The Heat welcomed back Jimmy Butler from the injury list who responded with a 31-10-10 game. The Pels dropped to 2-14.

Atlanta 110, Boston 99: The Hawks won their third straight and improved to 6-1 at home.

Detroit 97, Indiana 89: The NBA's number one overall pick, Cade Cunningham scored 16 points for the Pistons.

Charlotte 97, Washington 87: The Hornets have won four straight.

Orlando 104, New York 98: The Magic picked up their fourth win of the season, two at the expense of the Knicks.

Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99:James Harden, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 70 points. The short-handed Cavs played without five starter/rotation players.

Phoenix 105, Dallas 98: The Suns won their 10th straight game.

Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89: Lu Dort scored 34 points for the Thunder as the Rockets fell to 1-14.

Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97: Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !