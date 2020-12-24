Chuck Checks In - 12.24.20

Final from The United Center: Atlanta 124 Bulls 104.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22 points. Hawks: Young: 37 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Hawks: Bogdanovic and Fernando each with 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 7. Hawks: Young 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Hawks scored 83 first half points.

CCI ZOOM QUOTE OF THE GAME: Wendell Carter Jr: "We just didn't come to play as a team... I just gotta do better and do what I do best. I just apologized to my teammates for the effort I showed tonight. I will be better for our team."

CCI RECAP: The Hawks scored 83 first half points and never looked back as they shot 54% on the night with seven double figure scorers led by the 37 points of Trae Young. Young went 10 of 12 from the floor, 5 of 6 from thee point range and 12-14 from the foul line. He also dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. He was fabulous dictating the tempo of the game running an effective half court offense.

Patrick Williams at 19 years old became the youngest player in Bulls history to start their first game of the season. He did not disappoint. Williams played a game high 33 minutes tossing in 16 points and grabbed four rebounds along with a steal and a block. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen combined for 43 points. The Bulls shot only 23% from three point range. But mediocre defense was the story line in the opener. The beauty of the NBA is another game is around the corner which takes place Saturday hosting Indiana. I expect the Bulls to be a much different looking ballclub against the Pacers.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 122, Milwaukee 121. Jayson Tatum's fade away go ahead three point hoop in the final second propelled the Celtics to a victory. Jaylen Brown had 33 for the Celtics. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a 35-13 game but committed seven turnovers.

Orlando 113, Miami 107. The Heat committed 22 turnovers and the Magic took full advantage scoring 24 points off them.

New Orleans 113, Toronto 99. Zion Williamson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans came through in Stan Van Gundy's first game as head coach on the NOLA bench.

Philadelphia 113, Washington 107. The new look Wizards backcourt was terrific as Russell Westbrook in his Washington debut registered a triple double of 21-11-15. Bradley Beal added 31. Philly's Joel Embiid was too much for the Wizards to handle in the fourth quarter as Embiid scored 15 of his 29 points in the final period.

Minnesota 111, Detroit 101. Karl-Anthony Towns was a box score stat stuffer with 22-11-7. He dedicated the opening night win and game ball to his late mother. Derrick Rose had 15 for Detroit.

Cleveland 121, Charlotte 114. Charlotte's Terry Rozier scored a career high 42. The Hornets lost center Cody Zeller to a fractured left hand.

Indiana 121, New York 107. Victor Oladipo scored 16 of his 22 points in the final 24 minutes. Domantas Sabonis had a career night with 32 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

San Antonio 131, Memphis 119. Ja Morant scored 34 of his 44 points in the second half in a losing cause.

Sacramento 124, Denver 122 OT. Buddy Hield's tip in at the buzzer won it for the Kings. Nikola Jokic was fabulous despite the Nuggets loss. Jokic collected 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. The Kings had three starters (Hield, Fox and Barnes) scored 20 or more points.

Utah 120, Portland 100. Rudy Gobert posted big numbers of 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Jazz made 19 of 50 - three point shots. Damian Lillard was held to nine point (4-12 fgs) in 34minutes.

Phoenix 106, Dallas 102. Luka Doncic with a 32-8-5 game. The Suns play hard. The addition of Chris Paul is really going to help Devin Booker.

Oklahoma City-Houston was postponed due to the fact the Rockets didn't have a league required eight players to dress for the game. James Harden was fined 50-thousand dollars by the NBA for violating the league's protocols for indoor social gathering.

All In All Bulls 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!