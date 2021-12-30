Bulls Sign Jordan Bell to 10-Day Contract

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA's COVID-related hardship allowance. He will wear jersey number 20.

Bell (6-8, 216) is being called up from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, where he has averaged 10.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.11 steals and 1.56 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game through nine games (nine starts) this season. He was selected by the Bulls with the 38th-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and then traded to Golden State on Draft night. Bell has four seasons of NBA experience with the Warriors, Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Wizards, with career averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.1 minutes per game over 160 games (17 starts). He has seen action in 32 playoff games with Golden State in 2018 and 2019, averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game. In addition to Santa Cruz, Bell also has G League experience with the Erie BayHawks in 2020-21.