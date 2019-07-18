BULLS SIGN HARRISON AND KORNET

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Shaquille Harrison and center Luke Kornet. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contracts were not announced.

Harrison (6-4, 190) initially signed with Chicago on Oct. 21, 2018, before being waived on July 6, 2019. During the 2018-19 season, he appeared in 73 games (11 starts) and averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.22 steals over 19.6 minutes per game while averaging 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 27.0 percent from three and 66.7 percent from the free throw line. Harrison's 89 steals last season led the team and are the second-most in Bulls history by a guard who played less than 20 minutes per game. He recorded at least one steal in a career-long streak of 13 games from March 12 to April 9, 2019. Harrison set a career-high in scoring with 21 points on March 27 vs. Portland to go along with 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

The University of Tulsa product first signed with Phoenix on Feb. 21, 2018, and averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.13 steals in 23 games. He played in four games (three starts) for the Suns during the 2018 preseason before being waived on Oct. 15, 2018. Kornet (7-1, 250) spent the last two seasons with the New York Knicks where he appeared in 66 games (19 starts) and averaged 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field, 36.0 percent from three and 80.7 percent from the free throw line. Last season, he became the only Knick to post at least eight rebounds, five 3-pointers, three blocks and three steals in a game after recording a stat line of 17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals on March 20, 2019, vs. Miami. He also tied his career high in scoring on Dec. 27, 2018, at Milwaukee with 23 points, including making 7-of-11 attempts from distance. Kornet is one of five 7-footers to make at least seven 3-pointers in an NBA game.

In G League action, Kornet was assigned to the Westchester Knicks where he played in 47 games (46 starts) and averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from three and 78.3 percent from the free throw line. He was also named to the 2017-18 All NBA G-League third team.

The 22-year old was originally signed by New York as an undrafted free agent on July 3, 2017. He played collegiately for four seasons at Vanderbilt University. Kornet will wear jersey No. 2.