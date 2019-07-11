BULLS RE-SIGN ARCIDIACONO

The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono (ar-chee-dee-ACK-uh-no). In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Arcidiacono (6-3, 208) appeared in 81 games (32 starts) for Chicago during the 2018-19 season and averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.2 minutes per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three and 87.3 percent from the foul line. In his two seasons with the Bulls, Arcidiacono has dished 304 assists (269 coming last season) with only 76 turnovers for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.0, and he became the fourth player in franchise history to record 10 or more assists with two or fewer field goal attempts on Feb. 13, 2019, vs. Memphis.

In his rookie season, Arcidiacono played under a Two-Way contract and appeared in 25 games for Chicago. He averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes per contest while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the foul line. In G League action, he appeared in 37 games (all starts) for the Windy City Bulls and averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.73 steals in 39.5 minutes per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 45.1 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the foul line.

Arcidiacono played four seasons at Villanova and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in the Wildcats' Championship run in 2016. He went undrafted in 2016 but signed with the San Antonio Spurs over the summer. Arcidiacono appeared in three preseason games for the Spurs before being waived on Oct. 21, 2016, but then joined the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League that season.