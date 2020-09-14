Ask Sam Mailbag: Potential Free-Agent Targets

I know the focus right now is the head coach and the draft, but are there any free agents you have your eyes on? I know the draft will alter the teams needs and determine what roles will still need filled. Regardless of draft, AK and Eversley should be be thinking about free agent PG's and SF's, probably on one year deals (veterans or 'prove it' type guys).

Sam Smith:

Hey, we're talking actual NBA players! Appropriately because the NBA is finally going to allow the Bulls to play some, too. The Bulls, Monday, begin a week of Covid testing for the 'Eliminate-Eights' who then start their own bubble workouts once there's a week of successful tests. They're back?

Anyway, as for dreaded free agency, the Bulls, once Otto Porter Jr. opts in, will be over the salary cap. Even if they renounce potential restricted free agents like Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine, they're not far enough under the salary cap to pursue a top free agent until after next season. So they'll likely stay just above salary cap to use the mid level exception, which is significant depending on what happens with the cap and the pandemic effects. So if estimating a starting annual salary of about $9 million, it extends to a contract close to $40 million. You should be able to add a good player.

This is difficult to say with a straight face, but the Bulls are pretty deep for a team 20 games below .500. No. really. They should get a good draft pick, a player who would be on the edge of starting. So then it becomes more about how the new management intends to build the roster with what style and philosophy. None of which we've heard anything about. Which actually complicates adding someone because it's not really about next season. One can speculate that the Bulls could use a point guard, a small forward or a center. But they're likely to start Coby White at point guard, Porter at small forward and Wendell Carter Jr. at center. So you're not looking at adding a starter with Zach LaVine at shooting guard and Lauri Markkanen at power forward. At least the way it seems now before any trades. Seriously, how were they 20 below .500? Plus, the Bulls have at least another season each with Tomas Satoransky and Thad Young, both quality veterans who are as good as the free agents you'd get with an exception. And the big man trend in the NBA is to smaller, more active sub-seven footers. So Daniel Gafford fits that definition. Hey, maybe they are ready for a run at the Finals next season. OK, I'll take a breath.

The big names, like Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram, are restricted free agents and seemingly certain to return to their teams. Given the changing economics and perhaps cap reduction, it's doubtful any of the big name potential opt out players, like Gordon Hayward, DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond or Mike Conley will test the market. In addition to Van Vleet, you assume free agents like Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell and Goran Dragic are out of the Bulls financial range. I don't see the "prove it" one year types being Bulls targets since I don't think it's so much about next season or shoe horning in a veteran with guys like Young, Porter and Satoransky needing playing time. We'll see if there are trades.

I'd like to get one of the Morris brothers because the Bulls are missing that sort of toughness on the offensive end to take a big shot or force contact. Maybe if you can put together a deal for a young guy who can shoot as I do like Davis Bertans. Versatile big man veteran Serge Ibaka probably also is financially out of range. Josh Jackson was one of those top five picks who busted out. A third team a charm? Needs to find that shot, though, and wouldn't cost much. Same, I presume, with Evan Turner. No shot, but maybe a shot to come home and add a little toughness for the youngsters? And Denver when Karnisovas was there when they drafted Mudiay, who's just 24 although he seems like he's been around longer. Maybe take a look for a reasonable price? Hey, LeBron's a free agent after the 2021-22 season. Midwest could be more livable by then. Could 12 years later be the lucky charm?