Handful of teams stock up to give Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers their best shot

They’re fighting back.

It may amount to nothing in a year’s time, but those who would challenge the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference didn’t sit on their hands and whine about how unfair the world was. And that set up what was an unexpectedly vigorous first week of free agency and trades -- seven days that saw the West get even tougher, while the East’s collective pulse was raised by a single move of significant talent in the other direction.

It was, also, a tribute to how spooked the rest of the league is by what Golden State has done, and has become, the last three seasons.

6:24 Play The Warriors wrap up the 2017 championship by ousting the Cavs in Game 5.

The status quo is now inoperative in the NBA. If you stand pat, you are falling behind, and fast. Player development of your own guys is still important in the cap era, to be sure. And it will be the only way the current have-nots in Brooklyn, Atlanta and other cities can to stay afloat the next couple of seasons. But the Warriors have four of the top 25 players in the league on their roster. For those teams looking to stay above water, talent acquisition is now paramount. The arms (and legs) race is on with no end in sight.

That said, the Rockets couldn’t be satisfied with bringing back a 55-win team intact next season, with the runner-up for league MVP orchestrating an historic offense that was the living embodiment of the way Houston has wanted to play for years – 3-pointers, 3-pointers and more 3-pointers.

9:34 Play Sam Amick of USA Today breaks down the Chris Paul trade to Houston.

The Rockets traded for Chris Paul, and in doing so, gave James Harden the help he didn’t have in the playoffs this year -- but also embraced a player who’s the master of the mid-range shot, which the Rockets have likened to fungal infections the last few years. (P.J. Tucker, signed for four years and $32 milion last week, will ultimately take over the Trevor Ariza role in Houston.)

The San Antonio Spurs didn’t sit on their hands and just report to camp with the same 61-win team from last season, with the league’s best all-around player leading the way. So San Antonio, the kings of efficiency, signed up the very inefficient-but-nonetheless-talented Rudy Gay, who can help take some of the scoring load off of Kawhi Leonard.

1:51 Play The Spurs add veteran scorer Rudy Gay to their mix.

And several non-playoff teams from last season bulked up in major ways.

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t content with a slow and steady rebuild around its young emerging stars. It tilted the board by getting Jimmy Butler from Chicago on Draft night, then reaching deals with free agents Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson. That will bring some defense and toughness to a unit that was among the worst in the league last season at stopping people.

The Denver Nuggets added four-time All-Star Paul Millsap for three years and $90 million in what became a three-team deal, which sent Danilo Gallinari to the recalibrating LA Clippers -- who got a bunch of solid players (Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker) from the Rockets in the Paul trade, then added one of the best point guards in the world outside of the NBA in 30-year-old Serbian Milos Telodosic.

Sacramento went the route of the late Flip Saunders in Minnesota a few years ago. Flip wanted to have vets at every position to mentor his young charges, which included a rookie Karl-Anthony Towns and a second-year Andrew Wiggins at the time. So he brought Kevin Garnett, Tayshaun Prince and Andre Miller in to school the youngsters.

2:00 Play Can Jimmy Butler power the Wolves into the playoffs in 2017-18?

The Kings have done the same this year, reportedly adding vets who still have tread on their tires. George Hill (three years, $57 million) will tutor first-round pick De’Aaron Fox at the point. Vince Carter (one year, $8 million) will be there for fellow first-rounder Justin Jackson. And Zach Randolph (two years, $20 million) will show second-year forward Skal Labissiere and the Kings’ other young bigs how to play bully ball in the post.

And the Oklahoma City Thunder, a first-round team with reigning Kia MVP Russell Westbrook, somehow got back in the game, for real for real.

A year after losing Kevin Durant to the Warriors, OKC somehow pulled off the next best thing, getting Paul George from the Indiana Pacers. It may be a one-year rental … it may be the catalyst to convince Westbrook to spend the rest of his career with the Thunder. Who knows? (Well, Westbrook does.) But it beat the alternative -- sitting idly by while the rest of the west passed OKC by, like the denizens of Radiator Springs in Cars. OKC doubled up on its ante for ’17-’18 by reportedly signing Patrick Patterson away from Toronto. The veteran power forward will start and will be another, better, pressure release than Westbrook had last season.

8:09 Play The Nuggets bolstered their frontcourt by adding Paul Millsap.

The spending and trading has not changed the league’s basic calculus: Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers remain their respective conference’s dominant teams. But at least some of their challengers have given their fan bases a reason to show up and cheer next season.

Many -- not all -- NBA fans are realistic about their teams. They get that the likelihood they’ll actually see their squad win a championship in their lifetime is pretty small, unless they live in a handful of cities. They know there’s not really “competitive balance,” at least as how the league likes to describe it, in the NBA. All they want is for their team to put out a good product they don’t mind coming out of pocket for, in an arena that is amenable and whose Game Ops people know how to put on a good and entertaining show during timeouts. And a half-dozen teams in the West have done just that, and good for them.

It’s been a remarkable first 10 days. Among the many developments:

1. And Just Like That ... It’s Gone

The first coast-to-coast solar eclipse will occur in the U.S. on August 21, but much of the Eastern Conference has already disappeared under the horizon. When it will resurface is anyone’s guess.

Other than the Boston Celtics bolstering their attack with the addition of Gordon Hayward, most of the East has, at least so far, retreated to higher ground to (presumably) fight another day or spent a whole lot more money to keep the same team together that didn’t have a prayer of beating Cleveland last season. That has allowed the Cavs, still searching for a GM an having done little in free agency themselves, to continue striding atop the conference.

Atlanta went full rebuild, sending Millsap to Denver after trading Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets, and then letting restricted free agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. go to New York, which is … well, we’re not sure what New York is doing until it resolves Carmelo Anthony’s status (which looks more and more like it will be elsewhere next year).

4:17 Play Dwight Howard is looking forward to a new start in Charlotte.

Barring some dramatic turn, the top half of the East will likely remain the same as it was this season.

Boston didn’t get George, but the Celtics successfully recruited Hayward from the Utah Jazz. Hayward is an emerging superstar who will make the Celtics much more diverse and difficult to guard. No longer will defenses be able to jump pick and rolls with Isaiah Thomas on the ball if Hayward is involved in the action. No one will be able to leave Hayward alone behind the 3-point line (almost 40 percent last season) and live to talk about it afterward.

2:52 Play David Aldridge breaks down Gordon Hayward's move to Boston.

One can only imagine the ways in which Celtics coach Brad Stevens will utilize his former Butler star. Stevens found ways for everyone, from Jae Crowder to Kelly Olynyk, to flourish offensively the last couple of years. He can have Hayward initiate as a ballhandler, bringing Thomas off of pindowns and curls. When Thomas is coming downhill with the ball, it will be a horror for opposing defenses.

Add to that the potential of first-round pick Jayson Tatum, likely coming off the bench but equally likely to play a lot early, with rising sophomore Jaylen Brown, and Boston’s length and potential are scary. Now, Stevens is talking about playing Brown more at the two next season, and the 6-foot-7, 230-pound 20-year-old is eager to take up the challenge.

“I’m quick enough,” Brown said Sunday night in Las Vegas at the Summer League. “I think I have good feet, quick enough to guard ones and twos. I think I’m fast enough and I’m strong enough, and it causes problems. My length, versatility, closing out, I can make it difficult for guys to score. It’s not something I’m fully used to, but I can definitely make the easy adjustment and guard whoever I need to guard.”

But there was a tradeoff for Boston even as we all acknowledge how good Hayward will be at both ends.

6:45 Play How will Gordon Hayward fit into the Celtics' on-court gameplan?

Even before getting Hayward, the Celtics were already hard to guard -- they were eighth in the league last season in offensive rating -- and they already shot a lot of 3-pointers, finishing third in makes last season (985) behind Golden State and Cleveland. And they already moved the ball around; they were tied for third in the league in assists per game (25.2) with Houston.

Where they struggled, relatively speaking was on defense. Per NBA.com/Stats, the Celtics were 12th in the league in Defensive Rating, allowing 105.5 points per 100 possessions, and were 15th in points allowed per game (105.4). And the Celtics, having already lost their top interior defender, Amir Johnson, to the 76ers in free agency, then had to move their best overall defender, Avery Bradley, to create the room necessary to sign Hayward.

Bradley wasn’t just a defensive stalwart, capable of guarding both guard spots equally effectively. He was one of Boston’s leaders, on and off the floor. It was Bradley who informed Thomas of the death of his younger sister, a role he correctly felt equipped to fill. He had the mental toughness to shake off an awful shooting night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals and, with the Celtics’ season on the line, rise up and knock down a game-winning 3-pointer on the road in Cleveland.