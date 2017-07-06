SPURS SIGN RUDY GAY

SAN ANTONIO (July 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Rudy Gay. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Gay, 6-8/230, holds career averages of 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.34 steals in 35.6 minutes while shooting .452 from the field and .345 from three-point range in 753 total appearances. He is one of four players in the NBA to average at least 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in each of the last 10 seasons, along with Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge.



Last season with Sacramento, Gay averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.47 steals in 33.8 minutes while shooting .455 (201-442) from the floor and .372 (42-113) from beyond the arc in 30 games. The 11-year veteran has spent the last three-plus years with the Kings, including the 2014-15 campaign when he averaged a career-high 21.1 points.



The former University of Connecticut forward was originally drafted by Houston in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft (8th overall) before being dealt to Memphis on July 12, 2006. After spending his first six-plus seasons with the Grizzlies, Gay was traded to Toronto on Jan. 30, 2013. Playing parts of two seasons with the Raptors, he was moved on Dec. 9, 2013 to Sacramento.



Gay is one of three players in the NBA, along with James and Russell Westbrook, to record at least 13,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 steals since 2006.

