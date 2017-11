The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have waived guard Monta Ellis.

A 12-year veteran of the NBA, Ellis played two seasons with the Pacers. In those two seasons, he averaged 11.3 points and 4.0 assists over 155 games (114 starts). Ellis has career averages of 17.8 points and 4.6 assists per game.

