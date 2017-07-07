Raptors Re-Sign Serge Ibaka

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have re-signed free-agent forwardcentre Serge Ibaka (Surge ee-BAK-ah) to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled with the skills and intangibles Serge brings to our team,” said Raptors President Masai Ujiri. “He is one of the top two-way power forwards in the NBA and his ability to stretch the floor is a valuable asset today’s game.”

Ibaka, 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks (10th in the NBA) and 30.7 minutes in 79 games (all starts) last season between Orlando and Toronto. He shot a career-best .391 (124-317) from three-point range and set a single-season career high for three-point field goals. Ibaka averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 reboundsand 30.7 minutes in 10 playoff games. The Raptors acquired him from the Magic on February 14 in exchange for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick.

A native of the Republic of Congo, Ibaka owns career averages of 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 29.1 minutes in 603 career games (492 starts) with Oklahoma City, Orlando and Toronto. He posted career highs of 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 2013-14 with the Thunder.

Ibaka has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and led the League in blocks in four consecutive seasons (2010-14).

Ibaka scored a career-high 31 points November 13, 2016 at Oklahoma City. He set personal bests of 22 rebounds February 19, 2015 versus Dallas and 11 blocked shots February 19, 2012 versus Denver.

In the postseason, Ibaka is averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 31.0 minutes in 99 career games (93 starts). He has reached the Western Conference finals four times with one NBA finals appearance in 2012.

Ibaka was selected 24th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics. The Magic acquired him from Oklahoma City on June 23, 2016 in exchange for Ersan Ilyasova, Victor Oladipo and the draft rights to Domantas Sabonis.

Prior to the NBA, Ibaka played professionally in Spain for three seasons (2006-09). He also captured a silver medal with Spain at the 2012 Olympics.