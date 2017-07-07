Raptors Re-Sign Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have re-signed three-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial details were not disclosed.

“Kyle has been a valuable part of our team’s success the past five years,” said Raptors President Masai Ujiri. “He has grown as a player and person during his time in Toronto and we are excited that he wants to be here to help us continue building a championship program.”

In five seasons with Toronto, Lowry is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 35.0 minutes during 354 regular season games. He is also averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 39 playoff appearances. Lowry is the Raptors’ all-time career leader with 828 made three-pointers, second in assists (2,405) and sixth in scoring with 6,430 points. Over the past four seasons he leads all Eastern Conference players with 727 three-pointers made.

A native of Philadelphia, Lowry is one of three players in team history to make three consecutive NBA All-Star appearances, joining Vince Carter and Chris Bosh. He was voted as a starter twice - 2015 in New York and 2016 in Toronto. Lowry earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honours twice with the Raptors (December 2014 and January 2016) and named East Player of the Week three times (last: February 22-28, 2016).

Lowry averaged a career-high 22.4 points and shot a career-best .412 (193-468) from three-point range during 60 appearances in the 2016-17 season. He led the team in scoring 24 times and finished ninth in the NBA averaging 7.0 assists.

Lowry has made at least 100 three-pointers in five consecutive seasons with Toronto. He made a franchise-record and career-best 212 three-pointers during the 2015-16 season, which ranked fifth in the NBA.

The Raptors acquired Lowry from the Houston Rockets on July 11, 2012 in exchange for Gary Forbes and a first-round draft pick. He was a first-round selection (24th overall) by Memphis in the 2006 NBA Draft. Lowry has appeared in 713 regular season games (477 starts), averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 30.9 minutes for Memphis, Houston and Toronto.