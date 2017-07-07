Pacers Sign Collison

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have signed free agent Darren Collison to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Collison returns to the Pacers where he played two seasons from 2010-12. In those two seasons with the Pacers he averaged 11.9 points and 5.0 assists over 139 games (135 starts). Collison also played in 16 playoff games in his two seasons with the Pacers, averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.

"Having had Darren here in the past, we obviously knew what we were getting, both on the floor and in the locker room," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "When you bring in a player like Darren, you know you're not only getting a point guard, you're adding a veteran presence to your team."

Collison was drafted as the 21st overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by New Orleans. As a rookie in New Orleans, he was named to the 2009-10 NBA All-Rookie First Team. He is an eight-year veteran of the NBA with career averages of 12.7 points and 4.8 assists per game. Prior to the NBA, he played four years at UCLA.