Warriors to Celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month, Presented by Chase, in March

The Golden State Warriors today announced events and activations planned for the team’s Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase. The events will be focused on celebrating and supporting women and girls in the community though the team’s campaign platform, She Believes.

The Warriors have unveiled ‘She Believes’ as the Women’s Empowerment Month slogan, nodding to the team’s ‘We Believe’ mantra, encouraging Warriors fans to once again rally around women’s empowerment in the same way they embraced the ‘We Believe’ era. Warriors players will also wear ‘She Believes’ shooting shirts during warm-ups for their March 1 home game against the Washington Wizards. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the ‘She Believes’ t-shirt at The Warriors Shop at Chase Center in Thrive City.

The Warriors partnered with BAYCAT, a local non-profit production company to produce video content for Women’s Empowerment Month. The team will release ‘I Believe’, a collection of statements from various civic leaders, Warriors players and influencers, celebrating women in their lives and in the community. Additionally, ESPN’s Sarah Spain moderated a ‘Women’s Empowerment Circle’ discussion that featured five Bay Area women in sports and business, including Layshia Clarendon (WNBA player), Sydel Curry-Lee (mental health advocate), Courtney Johnson (Girls Inc. of Alameda County), Virgie Tovar (author and activist) and Becca Roux (USWNT Player’s Association). The conversation highlights women’s issues in culture and society, including representation in media, equal pay and intersectional feminism. The conversation will be released in an episodic format throughout March.

The Warriors will also celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, at Chase Center with various in-game videos and performances and activities, including:

March 1 vs. Washington Wizards: All fans in the arena will receive a ‘She Believes’ t-shirt, to celebrate the tip-off of the Warriors Women’s Empowerment Month campaign, and The Peninsula Girls Choir will perform the National Anthem. As noted above, Warriors players will wear ‘She Believes’ shooting shirts during warm-ups.





March 7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Actress Nayah Damasen will perform the National Anthem, and circus performers Bello Sisters will perform in-game.



March 10 vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Singer/Songwriter Jasmin Cruz, who has performed with Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello and more, will perform the National Anthem.



March 25 vs. Atlanta Hawks: Award-winning hand balancer ‘Acrobritt’ will perform in-game.

During the month of March, the Warriors’ community outreach efforts will focus on topics related to Women’s Empowerment Month, including: