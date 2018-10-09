Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Will Cherry

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Will Cherry to a contract, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Cherry, 27, appeared in eight games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 assist in 8.6 minutes per game. The Oakland native went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft after a four-year career at the University of Montana and has played professionally with several international clubs: Cedevita Zagreb (Croatia) in 2017-18; Gaziantep Basketbol (Turkey) in 2016-17; Alba Berlin (Germany) in 2015-16 and Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) in 2014-15.