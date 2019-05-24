Warriors to Host Official Watch Party at Oracle Arena for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that they will host Official Warriors Watch Parties, presented by Google Nest and in partnership with AEG Facilities, at Oracle Arena for fans to watch the Warriors meet the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors for Games 1 & 2 of the NBA Finals. Game 1 is set to take place on Thursday, May 30 at 6:00 p.m. and Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 at 5:00 p.m.

All watch parties will include the same entertainment aspects as live games at Oracle Arena, including performances from the Warriors Dance Team, Jr. Jam Squad, GS Breakers, Hardwood Classics and Flyin’ Dubs. In addition, fans will have access to a variety of giveaways, including cheer cards courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area and thundersticks. Google Nest will host a lucky section giveaway during each watch party where fans in select sections of Oracle Arena will receive a free Google Home Mini. Fans will also have an opportunity to take a photo with the 47 Seasons Banner, a replica of the banner that was unveiled immediately following the Warriors last regular season home game at Oracle Arena on April 7, outside of section 112.

Tickets for the Oracle Arena Watch Parties will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 28 at Noon, with an exclusive presale for the team’s season ticket holders on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. and Season Ticket Priority Wait List members on Tuesday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $25 and available exclusively at warriors.com. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the AEG Oakland Community Foundation and the Warriors Community Foundation. For Game 1 on Thursday, May 30, parking opens at 4:30 p.m. ($20) with Oracle Arena doors opening at 5:00 p.m., and for Game 2 on Sunday, June 2, parking opens at 3:30 p.m. ($20) with Oracle Arena doors opening at 4:00 p.m. In addition, the Warriors Team Stores located throughout Oracle Arena will be open for fans to purchase the latest Warriors gear.

Fans interested in securing playoff tickets by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 43,000 members, can still do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in the exclusive presales for Warriors Insiders, can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. Those taking part in these presale events will have the opportunity to secure single game tickets for the remaining Warriors’ home games during the 2019 NBA Playoffs before the general public. Season ticket holders, priority wait list members, and Warriors Insiders will receive presale opportunities for all remaining 2019 NBA Playoff home games as they are confirmed.

In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.