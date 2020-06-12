Warriors Win Four Northern California Emmy Awards

The Golden State Warriors have won four San Francisco/Northern California EMMY Awards, given out by the San Francisco/Northern California National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the 49th Annual Northern California Area EMMY Awards, it was announced earlier this week. The team was nominated for six EMMY Awards, the most nominations among professional sports teams in the Bay Area.

The EMMY Awards won by the Warriors include:

The Warriors, who were nominated in the “Arts/Entertainment-Program/Special” category, earned an EMMY for the team’s “Warriors Ground: Chase Center Art Collection, presented by Adobe,” episode, highlighting Chase Center artists and how their artwork is a part of a cultural institution and reflection of its people. The Warriors organization gave opportunities to artists around the Bay Area to help bring to life their passion in arts and sports.



The Warriors’ “The Fighting Spirit: Arthur Renowitzky” feature, presented by Modelo, was recognized in the “Sports-Program Feature/Segment” category. Renowitzky, a lifelong Warriors fan, shares his story of overcoming life obstacles and how he is using his past experiences to educate others on preventing gun violence.



“Warriors Ground: Chase Center” episode was honored in the “Sports Program” category, highlighting the journey the Warriors took in opening Chase Center, a brand new state-of-the-art arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.



The Warriors’ “Mini Movie: Strength in Numbers” video was recognized in the “Sports-One-Time Special” category, detailing the excitement of the team’s 2019 Western Conference Semifinals series.

Since 2016, Warriors Studio, presented by Adobe has earned 21 Northern California EMMY nominations, winning 11 EMMY Awards.