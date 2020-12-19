Warriors Waive Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson

The Golden State Warriors have waived forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, the team announced today. The Warriors roster currently stands at 15 players and one two-way contract.

Toscano-Anderson tallied averages of 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 20.9 minutes over 13 games (six starts) with the Warriors last season. The Oakland native appeared in an additional 31 games (12 starts) with Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29.0 minutes. He originally signed with the Warriors on February 7, 2020.