Warriors Sign Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a two-way contract, the team announced today. The Warriors roster currently stands at 17 players (Toscano-Anderson and Nico Mannion are on two-way contracts).

Toscano-Anderson, who was waived by the Warriors on December 19, originally signed with Golden State on February 7, 2020. The Oakland native appeared in 13 games (six starts) with the Warriors last season, averaging 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 20.9 minutes. He spent the first part of the 2019-20 season with Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29.0 minutes over 31 games (12 starts).