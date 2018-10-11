Warriors Sign Free Agent Forward Deyonta Davis

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent forward Deyonta Davis to a contract, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. The team also waived guard Will Cherry, who was signed to a contract on October 8.

Davis, 21, was selected in the second round (31st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics after one season at Michigan State. He owns career averages of 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 98 games (six starts) over two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. The forward has appeared in 13 games (11 starts) with the Grizzlies G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle averaging 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.23 steals, 2.38 blocks and 27.5 minutes per game.