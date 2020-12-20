Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Eli Pemberton

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Eli Pemberton, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Pemberton averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.29 steals over 36.3 minutes in 34 games (all starts) as a senior at Hofstra University last season. In four years with the Pride, Pemberton saw action in 129 career games (125 starts), posting averages of 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.8 minutes per contest. The Middletown, Connecticut, native earned All-CAA Second Team honors as both a junior and senior in addition to garnering 2020 All-CAA Tournament honors last season.