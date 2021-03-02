Warriors Recall Jordan Poole & Transfer Nico Mannion to Golden State

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Jordan Poole and transferred Two-Way guard Nico Mannion to Golden State from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Poole, 21, appeared in 11 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 22.4 points (second in the G League), 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game while hitting 45.1 percent from the field and helping Santa Cruz to a 9-3 record, tied for the second-best mark in the league.

Poole has appeared in 15 games with Golden State this season, posting averages of 5.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game. He owns career averages of 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.7 minutes over 72 games (14 starts) in two seasons with the Warriors.

Mannion, 19, appeared in nine games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.78 steals in 33.1 minutes per game. He has appeared in six games with Golden State, averaging 1.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 6.0 minutes.