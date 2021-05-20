Warriors Announce 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament Game Ticket On-Sale Information

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for the team’s 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament game, scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. against the Memphis Grizzlies, will go on sale tomorrow, May 20, through exclusive presale events before they become available to the general public at 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Warriors.com or calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

Every person entering Chase Center must produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 48 hours prior to the game. Fans who can provide proof of full vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 15 feet of the court. Additionally, fully-vaccinated fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in designated vaccination sections of the arena bowl. Fans who need to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to tip-off have three options to do so. More information about fan testing is available HERE.

Beginning tomorrow morning, tickets will become available exclusively for the team’s season ticket members and at 12 p.m. will be available for Dub Club members and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders. At 1 p.m., tickets will become available for Warriors Insiders before going on sale to the general public at 4 p.m.

The 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament determines the teams that will fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference. The teams with the seventh-highest through the tenth-highest winning percentages in each conference qualified for the Play-In Tournament. The 2021 NBA Playoffs will tip off Saturday, May 22.