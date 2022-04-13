Warriors Announce Schedule for First Round Series Against Denver

The Golden State Warriors complete 2022 NBA First Round playoff schedule versus the Denver Nuggets, was announced by the league.

ABC will have exclusive national television coverage of Saturday’s Game 1, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. PDT tipoff, in addition to Game 4, slated for 12:30 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 24 in Denver. NBC Sports Bay Area will televise Games 2 and 3 of the First Round alongside TNT. Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike will call the games on NBC Sports Bay Area. TV listings for Games 5-7, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every first round contest of the Warriors-Nuggets series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action alongside analyst Tom Tolbert. In addition to the local radio coverage, Game 1 will also be heard nationally on ESPN Radio.

The Warriors are making their eighth playoff appearance in the last 10 years, having recently completed a stretch of a franchise-record seven consecutive postseason appearances (2013-19) that included five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals (2015-19) and three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018).

Single game tickets for Golden State's home playoff games at Chase Center are on sale now.

Below is the schedule for the first round series between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets:

Game 1

Saturday, April 16 | 5:30 p.m.

Chase Center

TV: ABC; Listen: 95.7 The Game

Game 2

Monday, April 18 | 7 p.m.

Chase Center

TV: NBCSBA; Listen: 95.7 The Game

Game 3

Thursday, April 21 | 7 p.m.

Ball Arena

TV: NBCSBA; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 4

Sunday, April 24 | 12:30 p.m.

Ball Arena

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 5 (If Necessary)

Wednesday, April 27 | Time TBD

Chase Center

TV: TBD; Listen: 95.7 The Game

Game 6

Friday, April 29 | Time TBD

Ball Arena

TV: TBD; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 7 (If Necessary)

Sunday, May 1 | Time TBD

Chase Center

TV: TBD; Listen: 95.7 The Game

