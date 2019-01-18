Warriors Nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year Award

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are nominated for the Team of the Year award by the Laureus World Sports Academy, it was announced today. Additional nominees in the Team of the Year category include football’s Real Madrid and the France Men’s National Football Team, golf’s European Ryder Cup Team, Formula One Racing’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas, and the Norway Winter Olympics Team. Winners will be revealed in Monaco on February 18, 2019 at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards.

“As it was in years’ past, the Warriors Team of the Year nomination for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards is a direct reflection of the team’s dedication and hard work both on and off the court,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers. “It is an incredible honor to be among the six highest achieving teams in sport around the world.”

The Warriors have won three of the last four NBA titles, and secured their second consecutive NBA Championship following the 2017-18 NBA season. The team is now only one of four NBA franchises to win five (5) or more NBA titles and are the fifth team in league history to make four-straight NBA Finals appearances. The Warriors were recently recognized by Sports Illustrated as the publication’s ‘Sportsperson of the Year,’ an honor typically reserved for an individual, but given to the Warriors following the team’s collective efforts together during the 2017-18 NBA season.

The 2019 Laureus World Team of the Year nomination marks the third-straight year that the Warriors have been nominated in this category. The Warriors are the only American professional team to be nominated for Team of the Year this year and would be the first NBA team to win the category at the annual awards show. Warriors guard Stephen Curry was also nominated in 2016 for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Kelenna Azubuike, former Warriors guard and current NBC Sports Bay Area broadcaster, will attend the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco representing the Warriors organization. For more information and to stay updated in the build up to the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards, visit awards.laureus.com and follow #Laureus19 on social media platforms.