Warriors Guard Stephen Curry Named to 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named a reserve in the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Curry will make his 10th All-Star Game appearance, tying Paul Arizin for most All-Star selections in Warriors’ history.
Curry is averaging 27.5 points (ninth in NBA), 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes over 41 games (all starts) this season. He was named the Week 2 Western Conference Player of the Week, his franchise-record, 20th weekly honor. He currently leads the NBA in three-point field goals made (195) and free throw percentage (92.9% FT).
Curry, who was voted a starter in last year’s game but missed due to injury, has been a part of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in 11 of the previous 12 campaigns. Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 28.2 minutes in his eight appearances in the All-Star Game (2014-19, 2021-23). He was named the 2022 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after scoring a career-high 50 points including an All-Star record 16 three-point field goals, to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Team LeBron’s 163-160 victory over Team Durant.
Most All-Star Selections, Warriors History
|Player
|All-Stars
|Stephen Curry
|10
|Paul Arizin
|10
|Rick Barry
|8
|Nate Thurmond
|7
|Wilt Chamberlain
|6
|Neil Johnston
|6
During All-Star 2024, Curry will also compete in “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge, on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. He has previously participated in the Three-Point Contest seven times (2010, 2013-16, 2019, 2021)—winning the event in 2015 and 2021—in addition to the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. PST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This season’s contest will feature the return of the classic format of the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference.
Arizin spent his entire 10-year NBA career with the Philadelphia Warriors (1950-62), owning career averages of 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 38.4 minutes in 713 games. Arizin twice led the NBA in scoring (1951-52 and 1956-57) and was named to the league’s 25th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams. He was a member of the Warriors 1956 championship team and was selected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978.