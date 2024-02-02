Dubs By the Numbers: Stephen Curry's 10th All-Star Nod

Fittingly capturing this era of greatness, Stephen Curry joined LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the only active NBA Champions with 10 All-Star selections, being named to his 10th All-Star game on Thursday. The trio will represent the Western Conference in this year’s game. After starting his first nine All-Star games, Curry has been named a reserve for the 2024 game in Indiana. This season, Curry has again cemented himself among the league's best scorers, shooters and clutch performers.

Read below for a statistical breakdown of his 2023-24 All-Star resume.

5

Curry became the fifth active player with at least 10 All-Star selections, joining LeBron James (20x), former teammate Kevin Durant (15x), current teammate Chris Paul (12x) and James Harden (10x). Curry also tied Paul Arizin for the most All-Star selections in Warriors’ history.

Stephen Curry Named 2024 NBA All-Star

27.5

Curry is the only player in the league averaging at least 27 points (27.5) while shooting 40-plus percent from behind the arc (40.9) and 90-plus percent from the free throw line (92.9).

Stephen Curry with 46 Points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

4.8

Curry leads the league in made 3-pointers per game (4.8) and total made 3-pointers (195) this season. Curry has 16 games this season with at least six made 3-pointers, doubling second-place Luka Doncic (8).

92.9

Among players attempting at least two free throws per game, Curry has the highest free throw percentage (92.9 FG, 5.5 FTA).

Stephen Curry is Having an All-Star Season | 2023-24 Highlights

0.82

Curry ranks fifth in the league in points per minute played (0.82). He has scored 1,129 points in 1,375 minutes and only trails Joel Embiid (1.04), Luka Doncic (0.93), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (0.91) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (0.88).

139

Curry leads the NBA in clutch points (139), clutch field goals (42) and clutch 3-pointers (23). Curry (5.0 PPG) joins Anfernee Simons (5.5 PPG) as the only player to average at least five points in 'clutch time.'

All 9 of Stephen Curry's Career Game Winners

3,500