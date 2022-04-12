Warriors Announce 2022 Playoff NFT Collection with FTX

The Golden State Warriors today announced their second-ever NFT drop to commemorate the team’s 2022 NBA Playoff run, becoming the first professional team to orchestrate a responsive NFT collection for fans. The Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection will adapt as the team’s playoff run extends, unlocking new utilities and benefits for NFT owners. Based on the rarity of each NFT, fans have the opportunity to unlock prizes, including NBA Finals tickets, autographed items, Warriors NBA Championship Rings, additional NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and more.

The Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection is made up of 3,000 NFTs, featuring 12 unique designs randomly assigned when minted on the blockchain on FTX US, the team’s Official NFT Marketplace. Each design has a unique level of rarity with special utilities and benefits. Additionally, each Playoff NFT is a digital collectible that doubles as an entrance pass into the GSW community on Discord. The NFTs will grant fans access to member-only benefits, exclusive Warriors swag and white-list access to future NFT drops.

A portion of all proceeds from the NFT Collection will go towards the Warriors Community Foundation, which has granted over $25 million in impact for Bay Area educational equity since inception in 2012.

The Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection will mint this Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PDT exclusively on the FTX US NFT marketplace. Each NFT will sell for $499.99. Fans must have a FTX US Account to mint, and participate in the 1-of-1 auction. Fans and bidders can discover the full collection of the NFTs at gswnft.com.

The Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection includes the following:

1947 Warriors NBA Championship Ticket Stub

Oracle Arena Ticket Stub

Warriors Varsity Jacket (1-of-1)

Warriors Foam Finger

Warriors 2015 NBA Championship Ring

Warriors Championship Banner (1-of-1)

Warriors Historic Logo Collage

Warriors Basketball Hoop

Warriors Golden Basketball Hoop

Warriors 75th Anniversary Diamond

The crown jewel of the collection is the 1-of-1 special edition Gold Bar All-Access Pass. This ultimate NFT is paired with priceless utilities and once-in-a-lifetime benefits that can only be purchased directly through the auction. The remaining 2,999 NFTs will be available to mint and randomly assigned. The highest bidder of this special 1-of-1 auction will receive the NFT as well as a physical version of the Gold Bar—made of real gold—and two tickets to all Warriors 2022 playoff games at Chase Center.

The Warriors were the first team in sports to execute an NFT drop, with the team’s Legacy NFT Drop in April 2021, a collection that included various editions of the team’s six NBA Championship rings and 10 commemorative ticket stubs. The Warriors hold the record for all-time highest sports NFT sale, with the team’s 1-of-1 6x World Championship Ring selling for 285.111ETH ($871,591.27 USD).

As the Warriors’ Official Cryptocurrency Platform and NFT Marketplace, FTX US is the exclusive platform for all of the franchise’s mints. For the Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection, the team worked with Medium Rare, the company behind record-setting NFT drops for the Warriors, Rob Gronkowski, and The Preakness Stakes.