Warriors Forward Jonas Jerebko to Attend ‘Learning Without Limits’ Event, Presented by ABD, on Thursday, November 1

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will join ABD Insurance and Financial Services (ABD) for a Learning Without Limits event for over 75 sixth grade students from KIPP Bridge Academy out of Oakland at the USS Hornet: Sea, Air & Space Museum (707 W Hornet Ave., Pier 3, Alameda, CA 94501) on Thursday, November 1, the team announced today. Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko will participate in the tour of the USS Hornet: Sea, Air and Space Museum and a workshop focusing on STEM: the effect and uses of air pressure on the aircraft carrier.

The Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of USS Hornet, a National and State Historic Landmark, and its role in naval aviation history, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program, and exploration of space. Throughout the tour, students will visit the Engine Room, Catapult Room, Navigation Bridge, and Flight Deck.

Thursday’s program at the USS Hornet is the second of four events this season as part of the Learning Without Limits program, presented by the Warriors and ABD, to engage Bay Area youth with engaging STEM educational experiences outside of the classroom.

On October 1, Warriors legend and community ambassador Adonal Foyle joined 107 sixth graders from KIPP Heartwood Academy out of San Jose for a special tour of the Computer History Museum in Mountain View. The students had the opportunity to tour the main exhibition, Revolution: The First 2000 years of Computing and Make Software Change the World, while also participating in an IBM 1401 demonstration and a Raspberry Pi activity.

In its sixth season, Learning Without Limits is focused on creating new learning opportunities to promote STEM education curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Upcoming Learning Without Limits events will be held in January and March. Specific details will be announced for both Learning Without Limits events at a later date.

ABD is an employee-owned and client-centered business-to-business professional services firm that provides leading-edge risk management, insurance brokerage, employee benefits, human resources and retirement consulting services. Their advisors offer deep expertise and craft innovative solutions for clients and industries that are driving regional economic growth.

