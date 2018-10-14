Warriors Exercise Two-Way Player Conversion On Forward Marcus Derrickson

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have exercised the two-way player conversion option on forward Marcus Derrickson, it was announced today. Derrickson joins guard Damion Lee as the Warriors’ two-way players.

Derrickson, who originally signed with Golden State on September 20, appeared in five preseason games with the Warriors (four starts), averaging 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game.

Derrickson, 22, an undrafted early-entry candidate in 2018 Draft, averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 32.0 minutes in 29 games (all starts) during his junior season at Georgetown University. He was named to the All-Big East Second Team and ranked second in Big East Conference in three-point field goal percentage (.500 3FG%, 29-of-58 3FG).

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contract may accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season, spending the remainder of the season with the team’s G League affiliate. The Warriors’ two-way players will have the ability to spend time with both Golden State and the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.