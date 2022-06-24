Warriors Select Patrick Baldwin Jr. (#28) & Gui Santos (#55) in 2022 NBA Draft, Presented by Oracle

The Golden State Warriors have selected guard/forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the 28th overall pick and Gui Santos with the 55th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Baldwin Jr., 19, averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games (10 starts) during his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The 6’9” guard/forward posted the school’s first double-double by a freshman in his debut since 2008, with 21 points and 11 rebounds against North Dakota, and tied the Milwaukee record for most three-pointers without a miss (six) as part of a career-high 26-point game vs. Robert Morris.

Santos, 20, averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.8 minutes over 46 games (29 starts) with Minas, in both the Brazilian Basketball League and Basketball Champions League America. He was one of 13 players invited to play with the 2021 Nike Hoop Summit World Team.

Earlier tonight, the Warriors acquired the draft rights to Ryan Rollins, the 44th overall selection, from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Tyrese Martin (the 51st overall selection) and cash considerations.

This past season, the Warriors won their seventh title in franchise history, defeating the Boston Celtics, 4-2, in the 2022 NBA Finals. Golden State became the 15th team among the four major professional sports (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL), and first Bay Area franchise, to win at least four championships in an eight-year span.