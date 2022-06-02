Warriors Community Foundation Unveils Refurbished Basketball Court at Ping Yuen Residences in Chinatown

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with PG&E, the Wender Weis Foundation for Children (WWFC) and the Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC), have revealed a refurbished basketball court at the Ping Yuen residences, it was announced today. This marks the Warriors Community Foundation’s 91st refurbished basketball court.

Warriors legend Chris Mullin was in attendance for the court reveal ceremony. The court dedication was followed by a Warriors Basketball Academy clinic for local youth.

The renovation work at the Ping Yuen residences included removing existing planters and installing new concrete to extend the playing areas, sanding and resurfacing the expanded court areas, painting Warriors colors and new playing lines and logos on both courts, installing three new portable basketball hoops, and producing and installing new banners at the three different Ping Yuen buildings. Elements of the banner imagery pay tribute to longtime former CCDC Executive Director and community leader, Reverend Norman Fong.

Chinatown Community Development Center was formed in 1977 to build community and enhance the quality of life for San Francisco residents. CCDC is a neighborhood advocate, organizer and planner, and developer and manager of affordable housing in neighborhoods across the city. The Ping Yuen residences, located in the heart of Chinatown, serves a diverse community of families and seniors. It is one of 37 properties CCDC operates in San Francisco housing over 4,500 low income families, adults, and seniors. The importance of outdoor spaces for residents’ health and well-being were highlighted by the pandemic. The new courts increase recreational opportunities for residents. For more information on Chinatown CDC, visit chinatowncdc.org.

"On behalf of Chinatown CDC and the Ping Yuen community, I want to thank the Warriors Community Foundation, PG&E, and Wender Weis Foundation for completing this renovation,” said Malcolm Yeung Executive Director of Chinatown Community Development Center. “We started this process pre-pandemic, so to bring this to the finish line given all the challenges we've faced these past two years is nothing short of a miracle. The fact that we are dedicating this court to Reverend Norman Fong is now even more appropriate because the Reverend has always been a Warrior for Chinatown and he himself has also been known to work miracles."

“PG&E is proud to work with the Warriors, not only one of the greatest organizations in NBA history, but a team that believes in giving their all off the court,” said PG&E Vice President, Bay Area Region, Aaron Johnson. “Together, over the past decade, PG&E and the Warriors Community Foundation alone have refurbished 13 basketball courts – including several in Chinatown – providing safe spaces for youth to play and grow. We are grateful for the opportunity to play a supporting role in these incredible projects and to give back to the communities we are so honored to serve.”

“We are pleased to join the Warriors Community Foundation, PG&E and Chinatown Community Development Center to dedicate this beautiful basketball court at the Ping Yuen residences in China Town,” said Founder and President of the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, Amy Wender. “This endeavor began before the pandemic and it is exciting to see it come to fruition. This basketball court speaks to the mission of Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which is to create moments of wonder that spark a lifetime of possibility and our legacy gifts to the community.”

The Ping Yuen residences was refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, PG&E, and the Wender Weis Foundation for Children as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, created 25 years ago by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Good Tidings Foundation, which has restored more than 90 basketball courts in the Bay Area.